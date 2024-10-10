Aviz and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation Partner for AI Networking in Japan

SAN JOSEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviz Networks, a pioneer in AI-driven networking solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, Japan's leading technology reseller. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Aviz Networks' mission to champion 'Networks for AI' and 'AI for Networks' on a global scale.

Under this new agreement, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation will resell Aviz Networks’ innovative AI Networking stack throughout Japan, empowering organizations to leverage advanced AI capabilities in their networking infrastructures. Aviz Networks is known for its commitment to providing powerful, vendor-agnostic solutions that drive substantial cost savings and return on investment (ROI) while enhancing network orchestration, observability, and real-time alerts.

"Partnering with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation represents a pivotal step forward in our global expansion strategy," said Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks. "ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation's extensive reach and trusted reputation in Japan will play a crucial role in bringing Aviz's groundbreaking networking solutions to a broader market, helping businesses optimize their networks for the demands of the AI era."

The partnership focuses on distributing three core components of Aviz Networks' technology:

Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES) - Allows deployment of SONiC on the vendor agnostic switching solution at various speeds and feeds, offering unparalleled control of the network with significant cost savings. Packet Broker Portfolio including Aviz Service Nodes - A solution designed to optimize network traffic monitoring and data management, reducing complexity and cost. Network Copilot™ - An AI-driven networking assistant that enhances decision-making and operational efficiencies across network systems.

"Through this partnership, we are excited to offer our customers the unique advantages of Aviz Networks' AI Networking stack," said Hirohito Ohashi, Managing Executive Officer, COO, Telecommunication Group, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. "Their focus on maximizing the potential of AI in networking aligns with our goal to deliver state-of-the-art technology solutions that address complex challenges in the industry."

This strategic partnership not only broadens the availability of advanced networking solutions in Japan but also emphasizes the joint commitment of Aviz Networks and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation to innovation and excellence in the networking industry.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation:

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is a comprehensive IT services company that partners with its customers. From consulting to design, development and construction, operational and maintenance support, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation combines sophisticated IT solutions and cloud services to find solutions to customer issues. Providing optimum services in all fields including communication, broadcasting, manufacturing, finance, logistics and retail, public services, life sciences, science and engineering

About Aviz Networks:

Aviz Networks is at the forefront of transforming enterprise networking with its AI-driven solutions, embodying the principles of 'Networks for AI' and 'AI for Networks'. Its products offer unprecedented choice, control, and cost-effectiveness, driving innovation and significant ROI through vendor-agnostic, open-source technologies.

For more information, please visit www.aviznetworks.com