Tinicum Announces Acquisition of Tornatech in Partnership with Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tinicum, L.P. and affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated (“Tinicum”) announced today that it has acquired a controlling interest in Groupe Tornatech Inc. (“Tornatech”). Co-Presidents Marc Goupil and Dominic Bergeron will retain a significant ownership interest in the company, and the company’s global headquarters will remain in Laval, Quebec. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tornatech is a leading global designer and manufacturer of fire pump controllers used in commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential buildings. Tornatech’s product offering includes electric, diesel, and jockey pump controllers as well as other related equipment and parts. Its products, which are safety-critical, are designed in accordance with the NFPA 20 standard, are UL listed, and FM approved.

“This marks an exciting new partnership for Tornatech. Tinicum’s focus on long-term business building is an excellent fit for our company and industry,” said Co-Presidents Marc Goupil and Dominic Bergeron. “In partnership with Tinicum, we will invest further in our team, product offering, capabilities, and facilities to enable growth and a superior offering for our customers globally.”

Michael Donner, a partner at Tinicum, added, “We have a tremendous amount of respect for the business that Marc, Dom, and the rest of the Tornatech management team have developed. Tornatech is an established, reputable brand in the fire safety industry, and we are excited by the prospect of expanding Tornatech’s long-term partnerships with fire pump OEMs and channel partners around the world. We look forward to collaborating with Dominic and Marc to continue building on Tornatech’s strong foundation.”

About Tornatech

Tornatech is a leading designer and manufacturer of fire pump controllers used in commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential buildings when the pressure from municipal water sources is insufficient to supply the full sprinkler system in the event of fire. Tornatech provides technical support, training, testing, product repair, and replacement services. Its products are designed in accordance with the NFPA 20 standard, are UL listed, and FM approved. Its products and services are critical to ensuring the safety of buildings globally in the event of fire. For more information, visit www.tornatech.com.

About Tinicum

Tinicum, founded in 1974 as a family investment office, is a private partnership that manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, and industrial technology companies. It seeks to be a trusted partner of business owners and executives who share its belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfill the potential of a great business. For more information, visit www.tinicum.com.