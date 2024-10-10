KPMG Switzerland and LatticeFlow AI Partner to Accelerate AI Risk Assessments and Compliance for Enterprises

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KPMG Switzerland and LatticeFlow AI have signed a strategic partnership to accelerate AI risk assessments and help enterprises mitigate risks while ensuring regulatory compliance.

There are growing concerns over the risks associated with AI systems, from bias and inaccuracies to legal liabilities. Moreover, regulations such as the EU AI Act have entered into force earlier this year, placing hard compliance deadlines for all high-risk AI applications. However, no product on the market can thoroughly assess these risks or provide the deep technical validation required to meet emerging AI regulations and standards.

"There’s a critical gap in the AI market for comprehensive technical AI risk assessments. Governance processes alone are insufficient to meet AI standards and regulations – companies need deeper analysis to ensure their models are reliable and compliant. This makes technical assessments an essential prerequisite for mitigating AI risks and demonstrating conformance with emerging regulations," said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-Founder of LatticeFlow AI.

In 2024, enterprises rapidly scaled AI applications, integrating hundreds of AI models into their operations. As AI moves from pilot projects to full-scale production, the associated risks have become a top priority for businesses and regulators alike. Recent legal cases involving AI bias and inaccuracies have further highlighted the need for robust risk management. Governments worldwide are accelerating efforts to establish AI regulations and standards, yet most businesses still struggle to meet these evolving requirements.

The partnership combines KPMG Switzerland’s leading expertise in digital risk advisory services with LatticeFlow AI’s advanced technology to provide a comprehensive offering for AI risk assessments connecting the governance, business and technical layers of AI risk management.

"Our partnership with LatticeFlow AI enhances KPMG’s advisory services by providing a state-of-the-art platform for deep technical validation of AI models, ensuring organizations can meet emerging regulations and deploy AI systems with confidence," said Dr. Matthias Bossardt, Partner and Head of Cyber & Digital Risk Consulting at KPMG Switzerland.

A key priority for the partnership will be evaluating mission-critical AI use cases, including helping enterprises protect against emerging deepfake threats, which pose challenges to digitization and secure identity verification in financial and other highly regulated sectors. Additionally, KPMG Switzerland will leverage LatticeFlow AI’s platform to assess the robustness of other business-critical AI applications, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of outcomes.