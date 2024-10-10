Matterhorn Insurance Group Partners with National Alliance for Youth Sports

VALPARAISO, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) is excited to announce a new partnership with Matterhorn Insurance Group, furthering its commitment to providing members with top-tier programs and resources. Through this collaboration, NAYS members will enjoy increased liability coverage, and youth sports organizations will have access to tailored insurance policies designed to meet their specific needs.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Matterhorn Insurance Group to offer our members an exclusive opportunity for enhanced protection,” said John Engh, Executive Director of NAYS. “Matterhorn’s expertise in creating customized insurance solutions makes them an ideal partner. They not only deliver outstanding coverage but also truly understand the unique challenges and dynamics of youth sports.”

As part of the partnership, NAYS members will benefit from higher liability limits, providing an essential layer of protection.

“Partnering with NAYS is a significant milestone in our mission to redefine youth sports insurance,” said Wayne Gutridge, Managing Partner at Matterhorn Insurance Group. “By integrating our innovative insurance solutions with NAYS’ dedication to youth sports education, we’re poised to have a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of young athletes across the nation.”

Beyond increased liability coverage, Matterhorn Insurance Group will introduce programs that reward members for engaging in proactive training and safety initiatives. NAYS member organizations that prioritize coach, official, or league director training will gain access to exclusive, competitive insurance policies. This partnership reinforces the recommendation that youth sports organizations maintain at least four types of insurance policies, including General Liability, Accident, Director’s & Officers and Crime. Matterhorn also offers a host of other coverage solutions including Property (Gear and Equipment), and Trip and Registration Cancellation Insurance.

About National Alliance for Youth Sports

The National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) educates, equips and empowers youth sports leaders, volunteers and parents so all children can enjoy the lifelong benefits of sports. NAYS, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, partners with more than 3,000 community-based organizations and has trained more than four million coaches, parents, officials and administrators since its inception in 1981. For more information visit www.nays.org.

About Matterhorn Insurance Group

Matterhorn Insurance Group is a managing general agency dedicated to redefining specialty insurance markets. With a focus on sports, transportation, and travel, Matterhorn blends deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to provide custom, innovative insurance solutions. The agency’s mission is to fuse innovation with strategy, transforming the insurance landscape and delivering exceptional value to clients. For more information visit www.matterhornprotects.com, or message to support@matterhornprotects.com.