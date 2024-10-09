Distinguished Programs and Berkley Program Specialists Partner for Community Associations D&O and Crime Coverage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, announced an expanded partnership with Berkley Program Specialists (“BPS”), a leading provider in the industry, to underwrite its Community Associations Crime and D&O products. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, Distinguished will begin to consolidate their Crime, D&O, and Package coverages under one carrier.

“This expanded partnership with Berkley highlights our commitment to remaining at the forefront of community associations insurance,” said Barbara Bartson, President of Distinguished’s Community Associations program. “By consolidating our D&O, Crime, and Package coverages with one carrier, we’re making it easier for brokers to do business with us, while maintaining the high standards of service, expertise, and innovation that define our program.”

“Distinguished has been an outstanding partner, and this expanded collaboration enables us to better serve brokers in the community association sector,” said Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists. “Together, our combined expertise ensures brokers can offer tailored, top-tier solutions backed by two industry leaders.”

*Coverage available in select states.

About Berkley Program Specialists

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Inland Marine, Surety, Executive Lines, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com.