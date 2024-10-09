Nonco joins TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets to enhance liquidity for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum markets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nonco, a leader in institutional digital asset trading, is pleased to announce its partnership with TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets exchange. As part of this collaboration, Nonco will provide liquidity for the Bitcoin and Ethereum order books, strengthening the exchange through tighter spreads and offering deeper liquidity for its participants.

Fusion Digital Assets, a cutting-edge marketplace, is operated by TP ICAP E&C Limited, a FCA registered cryptoasset firm. The non-custodial institutional exchange provides clients with a fast and secure environment for order matching and trade execution. Nonco’s involvement in Fusion Digital Assets reinforces its commitment to fostering the development of secure and efficient digital asset markets.

“ We are excited to contribute to the growth of TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets exchange,” said Jeffrey Howard, Head of North America and Partner at Nonco. “ Our expertise in digital assets aligns perfectly with TP ICAP’s vision to provide a robust trading platform for institutional players. By enhancing liquidity and ensuring smooth execution, we aim to support the success of this innovative exchange.”

“ Nonco has fast emerged as a key player in digital asset trading and we are delighted to welcome them to our exchange,” said Hina Sattar Joshi, Head of Sales at TP ICAP Digital Assets. “ At Fusion Digital Assets, we’re committed to growing our institutional client base, offering them fast execution, unique liquidity, transparent pricing, with a regulatory first approach. Our partnership with Nonco is a great step forward in this direction.”

About Nonco

Nonco is an institutional crypto trading firm with a unique approach. With 10 years of experience in trading digital assets, their team employs a risk-mitigating, noncustodial approach that leverages clearing, bilateral, and smart contract settlement capabilities. Their expertise spans across stablecoins, legacy and altcoin execution, specializing in high-frequency, systematic trading strategies. Discover more at nonco.com.

About Fusion Digital Assets:

Fusion – TP ICAP’s proprietary, award-winning electronic platform – provides anonymous aggregation of streaming liquidity from world-leading market makers and uncorrelated liquidity from TP ICAP’s global client base;

Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, an industry-leading custodian, provides independent safe keeping of clients’ inventories and settlement services through a segregated model; and

Operated by TP ICAP E&C Limited, a FCA registered cryptoasset firm.

About TP ICAP Group Plc

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets, across all major asset classes. Our broking services, data & analytics, and market intelligence are trusted by clients globally to help provide efficient and liquid markets. The Group operates from 60+ offices across 28 countries, employing 5,200 people, including 2,600 brokers. By revenue, TP ICAP ranks in the top five liquidity venues globally alongside CME, ICE, Deutsche Boerse and LSEG. www.tpicap.com