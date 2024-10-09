The Standard and Family First Are Collaborating to Support Employees’ Caregiving Needs

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has announced a new relationship with Family First. The Standard’s clients have the option to contract directly with Family First to access expert guidance aimed at addressing the caregiving challenges employees face.

Employers and their employees can take advantage of:

Personalized caregiving support — For every life event, from caring for a newborn to a spouse or a parent, licensed care professionals can help employees identify challenges and alleviate the burden of caregiving.

Services — Employees can get assistance through online tools and resources, a mobile app or telephonic support.

Family First’s holistic approach — This method addresses employer challenges such as employee absenteeism, presenteeism, retention and workplace satisfaction, improving outcomes for both employees and their loved ones.

Employers may contract directly with Family First for services tailored to their unique needs, subject to additional costs.

“It can be mentally and physically taxing for employees who are taking care of loved ones and trying to fulfill their responsibilities at work,” said CrisDee Plambeck, assistant vice president of Product and Strategy Support at The Standard. “From our research, we’ve found that 81 percent of employees surveyed said that when a family member becomes disabled, the event significantly affects an employee’s work/life balance.1 This solution allows our clients to create a culture of support and demonstrate a personal commitment to their employees at a time when they most need it.”

In today’s fast-paced world, balancing work and caregiving responsibilities can be a significant challenge for many employees.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Standard to provide an easy way for clients to add Family First's expert caregiving solution," said Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First. "At a time when caregiving is causing so many employees to leave the workforce, Family First solves caregiving challenges and reduces the burden on caregivers and the effect on the companies where they work."

1 “Critical Work/Life Moments” Research conducted by The Standard, March 2022

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, voluntary and supplemental benefits, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and individual annuities. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, StanCorp Mortgage Investors, StanCorp Investment Advisers, StanCorp Real Estate, StanCorp Equities, Anthem Life Insurance Company, Anthem Life and Disability Insurance Company and Greater Georgia Life Insurance Company.

About Family First

Family First is the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit that integrates expert care teams with clinical and social determinants of health data to create holistic, comprehensive and accurate care plans that solve members' most urgent caregiving needs. Powered by industry-leading technology, Family First combines 30 years of hands-on experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts and an artificial intelligence engine that analyzes data from millions of people to ensure members have the caregiving solutions they need — and their loved ones are on the right care path. Learn more on the Family First website.