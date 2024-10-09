Ontrak Health Collaborates with Major Northeast Regional Plan to Bridge HEDIS Care Gaps Using Ontrak Quality Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and tech-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with its most recently signed customer, a large, regional health plan in the Northeast.

The expanded engagement uses Ontrak Health’s recently launched Ontrak Quality solution to focus on behavioral health metrics according to Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS). The goals are to enhance patient outcomes and help the health plan achieve national quality benchmarks. Ontrak Quality will broaden access to services for Commercial, Medicaid and HARP members not enrolled in the WholeHealth+ program, identified by the health plan as needing recommended behavioral healthcare services. The Ontrak Quality services are in addition to the WholeHealth+ solution recently launched with this customer.

"We are delighted to deepen our engagement with this regional health plan to bridge critical care gaps in behavioral health and drive improved health outcomes," said Mary Lou Osborne, Chief Commercial Officer of Ontrak Health. "Our Ontrak Quality solution is designed to meet the specific needs of members who require immediate and effective behavioral healthcare. By leveraging our advanced AI capabilities and proven engagement techniques, we aim to provide timely interventions that will lead to improved health outcomes and set new quality benchmarks in the industry."

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socioeconomic, medical, and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.