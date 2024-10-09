Auctane Introduces FedEx Platform Account Program to Offer FedEx Shipping Services to Millions of Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auctane, a leading global company that delivers exceptional shipping and mailing experiences through trusted brands like ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShipEngine and others, today announced an agreement with FedEx that will extend discounted FedEx shipping rates to Auctane's millions of customers across the US and Canada. With this agreement, Auctane customers can take advantage of discounted rates across the broad portfolio of FedEx services, notably services catered to ecommerce merchants, including FedEx 2Day®, FedEx Ground® Economy and FedEx® International Connect Plus.

For over 25 years, Auctane's portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Stamps.com, one of the first platforms to offer online postage, ShipStation, a leader in ecommerce fulfillment solutions, and ShipEngine, a powerful multi-carrier shipping API, have transformed the way millions of businesses ship. Today, Auctane technology facilitates over 3 billion ecommerce orders annually, reaching customers in nearly every corner of the globe.

Al Ko, CEO at Auctane:

"This agreement underscores Auctane's unwavering commitment to providing our users with the best possible service. By forging this strategic partnership with FedEx and access to their discounted rates, we’re empowering our millions of customers and small businesses with greater cost savings, more choice, and unparalleled flexibility. This collaboration is a cornerstone of our mission to streamline shipping operations for businesses of all sizes and accelerate their growth."

Ryan Kelly, Vice President of Commercialization at FedEx:

"We're excited about the opportunities this expanded relationship with Auctane provides, focusing on the common goal of making the shipping experience easier for micro, small, and mid-sized businesses. Today's global ecommerce space is complex for even the most sophisticated merchants, and we look forward to simplifying it however we can."

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Auctane and FedEx to delivering exceptional shipping solutions. The program will roll out within Auctane’s suite of products beginning in November 2024.

About Auctane

Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for startups and fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping merchants move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Return Rabbit, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices located globally in Austin, London, Madrid, Sydney, and Zielona Gora. For more information, please visit www.auctane.com.