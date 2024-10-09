Ewoyaa Lithium Project Receives Mine Operating Permit

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that the Minerals Commission of Ghana has issued a Mine Operating Permit to the joint venture Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or “Project”) in Ghana. Ewoyaa is being developed in partnership with Atlantic Lithium Limited (“Atlantic Lithium”) (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11). Receipt of the Mine Operating Permit marks an important milestone in achieving the regulatory approvals required to commence Project construction.

The information presented in this announcement was originally released by Atlantic Lithium and can be found here.

“ We are very pleased with the issuance of the Mine Operating Permit for the Ewoyaa project,” said Patrick Brindle, Chief Operating Officer of Piedmont Lithium. “ We look forward to the future development of the Ewoyaa project in due course, subject to the outcome of the mining lease ratification by the Ghanaian Parliament, other ongoing design works, and prevailing market conditions.”

The statements in the link above were prepared by, and made by, Atlantic Lithium. The disclosures are not statements of Piedmont and have not been independently verified by Piedmont. Atlantic Lithium is not subject to U.S. reporting requirements or obligations, and investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these statements.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations help us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

