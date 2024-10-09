Energage and Monster Release 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced the release of the 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work in partnership with Monster, a leader in connecting people and jobs.

For the second time this year, Energage and Monster are showcasing a list of Top Workplaces for Remote Work, with this release featuring 198 employers across the United States. Intradiem earned the top spot in the 150-499 employees category, while Fairway Independent Mortgage Company led the 500+ employee size band. Notable winners also include Fifth Third Bank, The Auto Club Group (AAA), and Sun Life U.S.

Explore the full list of winners here.

The Remote Work award is based on employee feedback from companies that have created a standout employee experience in a remote environment and are committed to hiring remote workers in the future.

Top Workplaces national and regional employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures. The Top Workplaces award is based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

“Being named a Top Workplace puts a company's culture strengths on the national stage, helping them stand out in today’s fiercely competitive landscape,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It's a morale-boosting honor for the workforce and an effective magnet for attracting high-caliber talent.”

Scott Blumsack, CMO of Monster, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Energage on the Top Workplaces for Remote Work. These awards underscore the importance of listening to employees about where and when they can be their most productive and happiest selves – we know that this flexibility is essential to helping both employers and candidates find the right fit.”

To explore and learn more about all Top Workplaces awards, please visit: https://topworkplaces.com

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 30 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions and proprietary data and insights to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly.