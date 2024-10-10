Cognite Launches "Cognite Embedded" to Accelerate Innovation for Equipment Manufacturers and Industrial Software Builders

AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognite, the Data and AI authority for industry, today announced the launch of Cognite Embedded. This new offering enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Industrial Software Vendors (ISVs) to accelerate time to market, drastically reduce total cost of ownership, and future-proof their digital solutions with AI-ready architectures, all through Cognite’s leading industrial data platform, Cognite Data Fusion, and low-code industrial agent workbench, Cognite Atlas AI ®.

Integrating and contextualizing data is often the biggest hurdle for OEMs and ISVs. Additionally, they need to onboard new customers and roll out data-driven solutions without the high costs associated with maintaining complex custom infrastructures.

Cognite Embedded empowers OEMs and ISVs to accelerate product development by 2-3x and reduce their total cost of ownership by up to 80% by leveraging Cognite Data Fusion’s powerful industrial data modeling features, unique contextualization capabilities that address both structured and unstructured industrial data, and built-in scalability.

Cognite Atlas AI makes it easier to integrate Industrial AI agents into products and solutions for industrial use cases like predictive maintenance and real-time operational optimization, allowing OEMs and ISVs to future-proof their architectures and end-user interfaces.

"By building on Cognite Data Fusion, we've been able to bring our solutions to market at lightning speed," said Arvind Rao, VP Industry Solutions, Data & Analytics, Rockwell Automation. “Partnering with Cognite to develop our FactoryTalk DataMosaix platform has streamlined our development process, allowing us to focus on delivering value to our customers while cutting our time to market significantly. We’re now delivering advanced digital solutions like Energy Management, leveraging Cognite Data Fusion, faster than ever before."

"Cognite's platform has enabled us to seamlessly integrate our offering for reliability- Newton into our customers' systems," said Mark Felder, CTO of Pinnacle Reliability. "Cognite Data Fusion has empowered our services teams to quickly deploy new tools, reports, and data analytics, allowing them to focus on delivery and integration independently from our development teams, which enables us to concentrate on new innovations and bring value to our customers more quickly."

"Partnering with Cognite has empowered us to unlock and utilize data from production operations, fundamentally transforming how we fuel AI and deliver value to our customers through our Lumi platform," said Shashi Menon, VP of Digital Development at SLB. "The scalability and adaptability of Cognite Data Fusion equips us to help our customers harness their production data, optimizing operations through our OptiSite and OptiFlow solutions.”

“The launch of Cognite Embedded is a testament to Cognite’s commitment to enabling OEMs and ISVs to build and scale the next generation of industrial solutions,” said Girish Rishi, CEO, Cognite. "With Cognite Embedded, equipment and software builders and developers can focus on delivering cutting-edge products without the typical data complexities that slow down innovation. Our platform offers speed, scalability, and the flexibility to integrate AI in a way that future-proofs their solutions for years to come."

The Cognite Embedded offering includes the Embedded Team, a dedicated partner service that will help OEMs and ISVs leverage industrial data for greater efficiency, smarter decision-making, and sustained innovation.

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X.