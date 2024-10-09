Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Eastcom Associates Inc.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialty distributor dedicated to advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Eastcom Associates Inc. (Eastcom), a distributor of underground utility protection equipment with a single location in Branchburg, New Jersey.

Since 1972, Eastcom has distributed damage prevention equipment, training and service to surveyors and contractors in 13 states. The company has earned a strong reputation for providing quality products backed by exceptional service.

"The Eastcom team brings a wealth of product and service knowledge in this growing product area for Core & Main, which will be a great addition to our existing product offerings," said Mike Huebert, president of Core & Main. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and talented team as part of the Core & Main family.”

“Eastcom has been committed to being a dependable partner to our customers for more than 50 years, assisting them with their damage prevention equipment, training and service needs," said Dennis Cinelli, general manager of Eastcom Associates. “I am extremely proud of our team's legacy and believe that aligning with Core & Main will create new opportunities for success and pave the way for continued growth well into the future."

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure™ with local service, nationwide®. As a leading specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products and related services, Core & Main provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. With more than 350 locations across the U.S., the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s nearly 5,500 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and reliable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

