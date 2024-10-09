UiPath and Indosat Partner to Elevate Human Capital through Enterprise Automation, Driving Indonesia's Digital Transformation

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI company, announced a partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) to empower 100,000 digital talents in Indonesia with enterprise automation skills by 2027. This initiative aims to prepare Indonesia's digital talents in supporting the country’s transformation into a global AI and automation talent hub.

As part of this collaboration, UiPath will enhance Indosat's IDCamp curriculum by integrating enterprise automation training. The program will offer courses on enterprise automation, providing participants with the opportunity to gain UiPath Certified Professional credentials.

Daniel Dines, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of UiPath, said: “As Indonesia sets its sights on becoming a global economic powerhouse, strengthening workforce resilience, and building digital skills are critical. UiPath is excited to partner with Indosat to drive innovation and democratize learning in enterprise automation. Together, we are enabling the sustainable adoption of these technologies and preparing Indonesia's workforce to thrive in the digital economy."

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, added: “Indosat’s larger purpose is to empower Indonesia through harnessing advanced technology. Sharing the same vision and recognizing the potential of UiPath’s technology in accelerating growth across various industrial sectors in Indonesia became our main consideration in forming this partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance national competitiveness and create opportunities for society to thrive in the digital era. We are confident that this step will significantly contribute to Indonesia’s future as a global digital talent hub."

Expanding IDCamp with Automation Training to Secure Indonesia's Digital Future and Job Pathways.

UiPath is expanding its collaboration with Indosat to deliver two web-based specialized courses on enterprise automation development and citizen development in the curriculum of Indosat’s online coding camp IDCamp. Building on the existing synergy to drive enhanced digital education and technological empowerment, the new specialized courses, UiPath Automation Explorer and UiPath Citizen Developer, is designed to equip learners with automation skills.

IDCamp participants will gain access to a wealth of free resources, ranging from comprehensive courses covering enterprise automation technologies to UiPath Academic Alliance software editions and UiPath Certified Professional certifications, which prime them for success in the digital workforce. Learners will also have the invaluable opportunity to connect and network with a vibrant community of global automation professionals and users.

Since its launch, IDCamp has provided over 273,000 people with online coding scholarship. The program integrates real-world case studies, with high-achieving graduates receiving support for global certifications and career opportunities. The partnership will also expand the UiPath Academic Alliance in Indonesia, involving more than 18 academic institutions and impacting over 8,000 students. Indosat will support these institutions through collaborative projects such as workshops and hackathons, applying AI and enterprise automation to solve real-world challenges.

To meet Indonesia's ambition of becoming the fourth-largest economy by 2045, addressing the digital skills gap is crucial. UiPath will be sharing more information about the UiPath Automation Explorer and UiPath Citizen Developer courses by Indosat IDCamp over two webinars on 17 October 2024 and 7 November 2024. For more information about IDCamp, visit idcamp.ioh.co.id.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.

Disclaimer

This document may contain financial information and the results of certain operational activities, and may contain a number of projections, plans, strategies, and objectives of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, which are not statements of historical fact which will be treated as forward-looking statements in accordance with applicable law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in actual events and future achievements of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison different from those expected or indicated by the statements. No warranty can be given as to the results expected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, or indicated by such statements, to be achieved.