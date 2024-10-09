BeeKeeperAI and Topcon Healthcare Inc. Team Up to Accelerate Healthcare from the Eye

SAN FRANCISCO & OAKLAND, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeeKeeperAI®, Inc., a pioneer in privacy-enhancing, multi-party collaboration software for artificial intelligence (AI) development and deployment, and Topcon Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions including advanced multi-modal imaging, vendor-inclusive data management, and ground-breaking remote diagnostic technology for the global eye care community, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate Healthcare from the Eye™. Harmony® combined with EscrowAI™ will accelerate the strategy of applying AI models to imaging data from the eye, facilitating earlier detection and better management of disease.

“Accelerating innovation while maintaining data security and patient privacy are critical to our mission of empowering healthcare providers with better tools that improve eyecare and overall health,” said Ali Tafreshi, CEO & President of Topcon Healthcare, Inc. “Through our collaboration with BeeKeeperAI, we are helping accelerate a new wave of advanced AI solutions drawing insights from real-world data, while maintaining the highest levels of security, privacy, flexibility, and efficiency.”

One of the initial projects is enabling French-based AiScreenings to validate its aiVista model on fundus photographs hosted on the Harmony platform in the United States. BeeKeeperAI’s EscrowAI platform will allow Topcon Healthcare to preserve the privacy of data while protecting the intellectual property of the AiScreening algorithm. “Validating our algorithm for approval in the U.S. market has been challenging. The privacy-enhancing collaboration platform provided by BeeKeeperAI provides computing access to Topcon Healthcare’s fundus photographs, enabling us to accelerate our time to market in the U.S.,” said Arnaud Lambert, AiScreenings’ CEO.

“BeeKeeperAI solves the fundamental problem of protecting the intellectual property of an AI model like aiVista as it travels to compute on data residing in a different country, while enabling the data steward to retain control of the data and ensure protection of individual privacy. By integrating our EscrowAI platform into Topcon Healthcare’s Harmony data environment, we have created a new model for protecting sensitive data access and algorithm intellectual property end-to-end. This new approach accelerates real-world AI development and deployment,” said Dr. Michael Blum, MD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BeeKeeperAI. “With our Topcon Healthcare partnership, we have created a secure collaboration network consisting of a healthcare solutions company, data stewards who utilize the Harmony platform, and AI developers. Our distributed, privacy-enhancing infrastructure streamlines real-world data and AI collaborations, both single and federated, reducing AI development and validation time, and helping to get these innovative products to market more quickly.”

As part of the partnership, Topcon Healthcare is participating in the financing round of BeeKeeperAI to support this work and further expansion of EscrowAI’s capabilities. Additionally, Ali Tafreshi will be joining BeeKeeperAI’s Board of Directors. Further, the partnership will leverage Microsoft Azure confidential computing to accelerate the Healthcare from the Eye initiative.

“Since BeeKeeperAI’s inception and participation in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program, the team at Microsoft has believed in the promise of their distributed, privacy enhancing computing platform. This collaboration with Topcon Healthcare demonstrates that it is no longer necessary to share or move data to support AI-powered innovation that is trustworthy and responsible. Rather, confidential computing occurs where the data lives. This is a significant milestone for accelerating AI innovation in healthcare and other regulated data industries,” said David Rhew, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer & Vice President for Healthcare at Microsoft.

Harmony hosts millions of patients’ data and images in the Microsoft Azure cloud environment, providing powerful, efficient storage and computing for the extremely large data and image store. BeeKeeperAI’s EscrowAI platform is also Azure native and provides end-to-end data, image, and algorithm encryption as well as processor-based trusted execution environments to deliver confidential computing environments in Azure with complete data and algorithms protection. AI developers can contract for EscrowAI and access Harmony data via the Azure Marketplace.

About BeeKeeperAI®

BeeKeeperAI is the pioneer in developing and deploying confidential, multi-party AI development and deployment workflows. Its EscrowAI SaaS platform for regulated industries integrates and automates the use of privacy-enhancing technologies, including Trusted Execution Environments with confidential computing. BeeKeeperAI’s mission is to accelerate the broader availability of AI-powered solutions that redefine the future of healthcare and commerce. For more information, go to beekeeperai.com.

BeeKeeperAI is a registered copyright of BeeKeeperAI. EscrowAI is protected by US patents 11,531,904; 11,748,633; 12,001,965; 12,099,630; 12,093,423; and other patents pending.

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare, Inc. is part of Topcon Corporation (TSE 7732). We are a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions whose vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the cost of care. To achieve this vision, we created Healthcare from the Eye™, the strategy of applying AI models to imaging data from the eye to facilitate earlier detection and better management of disease. Healthcare from the Eye is powered by Harmony®, a cloud-based, vendor-inclusive digital health information platform enabling a connected care ecosystem.