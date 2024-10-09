It’s Scary Fast: Spirit Halloween Teams Up with Roadie for Same-Day Delivery Launch

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s Halloween planning season! For fans who prefer waiting until the last minute for their killer Halloween looks, Roadie is brewing up a frightfully fast solution with Spirit Halloween to offer same-day delivery for those last-minute costumes, seasonal decorations and spooky accessories across the United States.

The partnership, which marks Spirit Halloween’s first e-commerce same-day delivery program, features a direct integration between Spirit Halloween's online store and the Roadie platform. This seamless connection enables customers shopping online at SpiritHalloween.com to receive their Halloween essentials within hours of choosing the perfect pieces. Same-day delivery with Roadie will be available from more than 800 Spirit Halloween retail locations by Halloween.

North America’s leading Halloween retailer has rapid peaks built into its operating model, necessitating that its same-day delivery solution be able to handle the sudden increase and high volume of e-commerce orders during the weeks leading up to Halloween. The Roadie platform’s instant scalability, ability to batch order pick-ups and ensure order accuracy with barcode scanning means Spirit Halloween customers can trust the right order will arrive on time before neighborhood trick-or-treating begins.

“We have a 'no zombie or witch left behind' policy at Roadie,” said Marc Gorlin, Founder and CEO of Roadie. “But it happens some years – you get busy and all of a sudden, Halloween sneaks up and says, 'Boo!' But with Roadie’s help, getting all your last-minute Halloween needs doesn’t have to be a horror story. Just go to SpiritHalloween.com and order all the broomsticks you want.”

“The Roadie crowdsourced network of over 200,000 drivers, not including the ghosts and ghouls, allows Spirit Halloween to scale up a same-day delivery solution quickly to meet their nationwide demand,” said Gorlin.

Roadie’s platform provides flexibility for businesses like Spirit Halloween, whether it’s speedy same-day delivery or handling oversized outdoor yard decorations like towering skeletons that might be difficult for traditional carriers. By choosing the Roadie platform to enable local same-day delivery, Spirit Halloween can reach customers who may not have easy access to a physical store or who simply prefer the convenience of home delivery.

Learn more about how crowdsourced delivery positively impacts business operations for retailers.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide – allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery optionality for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.

Roadie’s solutions include: local same-day delivery, delivery from warehouses with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With 1,525 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, ‘tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won’t find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.