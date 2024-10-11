Kian Capital Announces Combination of Portfolio Company Labor Law Center with Riverside-Backed OutSolve

ATLANTA & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kian Capital Partners (“Kian”), a lower-middle-market-focused private investment firm, is proud to announce the combination of portfolio company Labor Law Center (LLC) with OutSolve, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company.

Founded in 1999, Labor Law Center is a market leader in labor law compliance services, with a strong reputation for reliable and efficient solutions, helping businesses nationwide stay current with ever-changing compliance regulations. Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading provider of outsourced labor and employment compliance solutions to help clients adhere to federal contracting standards and other regulations. The combined entity has a powerful, comprehensive suite of compliance solutions to better serve customers and position the business as a clear leader in the space.

“ Kian has been a valuable partner to the entire leadership team at Labor Law Center over the past three years as we have worked to implement key systems and processes and execute on strategic initiatives to grow the platform. We’re confident this is only the beginning for the company,” said LLC CEO Cat Caruso. “ We are excited to join forces with Jeremy Mancheski and the rest of the talented team at OutSolve. This compelling combination allows us to offer an even more powerful set of solutions to meet the needs of our customers.”

In the three years since Kian’s partnership with LLC, the company has recruited a first-class leadership team, bringing on Cat Caruso as CEO and Kyle Winkler as CFO, as well as Bhavna Patel as Head of Digital Marketing and Al Contrera as Head of Sales. The team has also implemented systems and processes to facilitate more data-driven decisions, allowing LLC to significantly expand its recurring subscription base while supporting and growing its e-commerce channels. The company also greatly expanded its internal sales and marketing capabilities and moved into a substantially larger facility to support continued growth.

“ Labor Law Center has experienced tremendous success since our partnership in October 2021, primarily driven by the leadership of Cat Caruso and our capable executive team,” said Kevin McCarthy, Kian Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “ We see a significant growth opportunity through the partnership with OutSolve and we are eager to continue supporting the combined organization.”

Kian will continue its investment with the business and become a meaningful minority investor in OutSolve alongside The Riverside Company.

“ We are excited to partner with The Riverside Company and the team at OutSolve to build upon the success that each company has experienced to date,” said Kian Principal David Hare. “ The transaction creates a true leader in the compliance space and allows the consolidated organization to better serve its core customer base. Kian is proud to continue to support the business and maintain our investment as the combined OutSolve and LLC continues its next chapter of growth.”

About Labor Law Center

Labor Law Center provides labor law posters and related compliance services from small, single location businesses to large, multiple location corporations. With a focus on quality and reliability, Labor Law Center has become a trusted partner for businesses nationwide. To learn more, visit www.laborlawcenter.com.

About OutSolve

Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with employment-related regulatory requirements. The company specializes in affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, pay equity, state pay reporting, and EEO-1/VETS reporting. To learn more, visit www.outsolve.com.

About Kian Capital Partners

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm currently with $1 billion of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value-added distribution and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner operated businesses. To learn more, visit www.kiancapital.com.

