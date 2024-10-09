Aztalan Bio LLC Partners with ISN® to Enhance Contractor Management

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Aztalan Bio LLC, a biorefinery company based in Wisconsin, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. Aztalan Bio will use ISN’s RAVS Plus® offering to assess contractors’ knowledge of their written Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) programs to help ensure they’re being implemented correctly and put into practice throughout the company.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aztalan Bio as they undergo an exciting new chapter and make a positive impact in Wisconsin,” said Brittany Surine, Senior Vice President at ISN. “Our team’s deep expertise and the strength of the ISNetworld platform helps ensure Aztalan Bio is empowered to maintain its high safety and compliance standards.”

Aztalan Bio LLC was established after ClonBio Group Ltd. acquired Wisconsin's largest ethanol plant in 2022. The Johnson Creek-based company is transforming the former Valero ethanol plant into an advanced biorefinery, incorporating cutting-edge technology and processes aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of their operations. Aztalan Bio plans to generate thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly and contribute to annual greenhouse gas (GHG) savings in the millions of tons.

“ISN’s proven track record within the petrochemicals industry makes them the perfect partner to aid in our mission to create a safe environment for our growing number of workers and contractors helping make this transition a reality,” said Joshua Dolezal, Environment, Health and Safety Manager at Aztalan Bio. “We continuously aim to improve safety measures and risk management to prevent workplace incidents and ISN will be a powerful partner in achieving that goal.”

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and supplier customers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

In 2022, ClonBio Group Ltd. acquired Wisconsin's largest ethanol plant, located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. After a successful restart, the plant (Aztalan Bio) is awaiting its next chapter, which involves a complete transformation from a regular ethanol plant into an advanced biorefinery.