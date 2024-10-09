AECOM selected as designers to support major capital project delivery for Southern Water

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by two contractors to support Southern Water’s $4.8 billion capital delivery program. The selection is the latest from Southern Water, a major UK water utility, as it readies the supply chain to deliver a range of infrastructure and wastewater programs across the AMP8 period, between 2025 and 2030.

AECOM will serve as a detailed design partner to Kier, alongside Pell Frischmann, in its recent selection to Southern Water’s Strategic Delivery Partner (SDP) Framework, working with Kier on Lot 1 for non-infrastructure water projects and Lot 2 for non-infrastructure wastewater projects.

“Our ongoing involvement in AMP8 upgrades for Southern Water and major utilities across the UK underscores our market sector leadership and the technical expertise of our teams,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As the industry’s leading water firm, we bring extensive experience in infrastructure modernization and sustainability, helping our clients meet their environmental commitments and deliver long-term value to their communities.”

Following their selection to Southern Water’s SDP Lot 3 Framework for infrastructure projects, and Low Complexity Delivery Route Lot 2 (Wastewater) Framework, Morrison Water Services has also asked AECOM to be its sole design partner on both the frameworks. The frameworks run for seven and five years, respectively, with the option to extend for an additional five years.

AECOM will support optioneering, outline and detailed design across water and wastewater projects that help advance positive outcomes for customers, communities and the environment. This builds on AECOM's successful appointment to two Lots under the AMP8 Professional Services Framework for Southern Water, providing asset management and program/project management services.

“Collaboration across the supply chain will be critical to delivering the services and infrastructure needed to meet Southern Water’s robust plans,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe and India region. “We are delighted to partner with Kier and Morrison Water Services to provide design engineering services to support project delivery, building on our well-established relationships with both groups, and through that continue our long-standing work with Southern Water to help deliver its ambitions over the next control period.”

“We are delighted to appoint AECOM, who will provide design services for Southern Water’s framework. Together, our combined expertise will play a vital role in addressing the significant challenges posed by population growth, climate change, and the need for enhanced environmental protection,” said Iain Sutherland, Managing Director of M Group Water Division. “Our solutions will contribute to improvements to the wastewater network and the long-term reliability of water supplies, ensuring Southern Water can meet the needs of customers and the environment long into the future. We look forward to the positive outcomes this will deliver as we support Southern Water in executing its ambitious capital program.”

