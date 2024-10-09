Ambulnz by DocGo and Bayhealth Renew Partnership in Delaware, Extending Contract for Three Years

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced that its Ambulnz subsidiary has renewed its contract with Bayhealth – central and southern Delaware’s largest healthcare system – for an additional three-year term. This extension is a testament to Ambulnz’s proven success supporting Bayhealth with timely, dependable non-emergency transportation services. The Company anticipates completing more than 20,000 trips during the contract term.

“Extending our partnership with Bayhealth underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care in Delaware,” said Stan Gitin, SVP of Operations for DocGo. “From our early work in this region, we recognized a growing need for our services, and we remain dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of Delaware residents.”

Since January 2022, DocGo has been an important partner to Bayhealth, helping manage patient flow through non-emergency transportation services that ensure patients receive timely care.

“Ambulnz by DocGo’s partnership with Bayhealth has been valuable in meeting the needs of our patients,” said Christine Keithly, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Bayhealth. “Their services have enabled us to streamline patient flow, improve coordination, and ultimately provide higher-quality care. We look forward to continuing this relationship to help make sure Delaware residents receive the best possible care.”

In July 2024, the Company took a major step in its commitment to Delaware by launching emergency medical and 911 services in Dover, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s growth in the region. Over the past two years, DocGo has invested millions in new ambulances and advanced EMS equipment, and tripled its Delaware workforce. These strategic investments highlight the strong partnership between DocGo, Bayhealth, and the city of Dover, helping to ensure that the Company is well-equipped to address both emergency and non-emergency medical needs, enhance patient outcomes, and provide support for the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

