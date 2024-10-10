Bilt Rewards Announces Partnership with Accor, Offering Unmatched Point Transfer Value

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt Rewards, the pioneering loyalty program for where you live, today announced a game-changing partnership with ALL, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty program, that is one of the world’s leading and prestigious hospitality groups. This collaboration introduces an industry-leading point transfer rate, with Bilt points transferring to ALL Reward points at an unprecedented 3:2 ratio, offering Bilt members superior value when redeeming points for stays at Accor's vast portfolio of over 5,700 properties across 45+ brands in 110 countries.

With 3,000 Bilt points now equivalent to 40 Euros in ALL Reward points, this partnership not only expands Bilt's global footprint but also provides Bilt members with unparalleled flexibility and value in their travel rewards.

Partnership Highlights:

Industry-Best Transfer Rate : Bilt points transfer to ALL Reward points at a 3:2 ratio.

: Bilt points transfer to ALL Reward points at a 3:2 ratio. Access to Iconic Brands : Bilt members can now earn and redeem points across Accor's portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, and Pullman.

: Bilt members can now earn and redeem points across Accor's portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, and Pullman. Expanded Global Reach : As Bilt's latest hotel partner, Accor brings a strong presence in Europe, Asia and the Pacific, complementing Bilt's existing partnerships.

: As Bilt's latest hotel partner, Accor brings a strong presence in Europe, Asia and the Pacific, complementing Bilt's existing partnerships. Diverse Accommodation Options : From economy (Ibis) to ultra-luxury (Banyan Tree), Accor's range of brands caters to all travel styles and budgets.

: From economy (Ibis) to ultra-luxury (Banyan Tree), Accor's range of brands caters to all travel styles and budgets. Transparent Point Value : ALL - Accor Live Limitless offers a fixed value for points (2000 ALL Reward points = 40 EUR), ensuring transparent redemptions.

: ALL - Accor Live Limitless offers a fixed value for points (2000 ALL Reward points = 40 EUR), ensuring transparent redemptions. No Blackout Dates : Bilt members enjoy unrestricted reward bookings across Accor properties.

: Bilt members enjoy unrestricted reward bookings across Accor properties. Flexible Redemptions: ALL allows combining points and cash for reward stays and 100+ ways to earn and use points, offering maximum flexibility.

"We're thrilled to partner with Accor Hotels, bringing our members access to some of the most iconic hospitality brands worldwide at unbeatable value," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards. "This partnership not only expands our global footprint, particularly in Europe and Asia, but also offers our members unprecedented 3:2 point transfer rates and flexibility in their travel rewards."

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & Ecommerce Officer of Accor, added, "We are excited to launch this new partnership with such an innovative and cutting-edge company like Bilt. Through their seamless technology, members can easily transfer their points into ALL and get instant & transparent rewards throughout our unrivaled worldwide choice of hotels across 45+ brands."

Additional Benefits for Bilt Members:

Award-Winning Program : ALL is the most awarded hotel loyalty program by travelers with 32 awards since 2020, including, Frequent Traveler Awards, Freddie Awards and more.

: ALL is the most awarded hotel loyalty program by travelers with 32 awards since 2020, including, Frequent Traveler Awards, Freddie Awards and more. High-value perks during the stay: ALL offer the most generous range of in-hotel bespoke perks every time and from the very first day with the benefits members love most: room upgrades, member rate and more.

ALL offer the most generous range of in-hotel bespoke perks every time and from the very first day with the benefits members love most: room upgrades, member rate and more. Unforgettable Experiences : Access to ALL's curated collection of unique experiences in music, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment all year round so members can live their passions.

: Access to ALL's curated collection of unique experiences in music, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment all year round so members can live their passions. Exclusive Events : Privileged access to over 2,000 annual events, including Paris Saint-Germain matches, the French Open, and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

: Privileged access to over 2,000 annual events, including Paris Saint-Germain matches, the French Open, and the Montreux Jazz Festival. Daily life : Members can book local activities on ALL.com application, including Candlelight, exhibits and more.

: Members can book local activities on ALL.com application, including Candlelight, exhibits and more. Fostering positive change: ALL allows members to convert ALL Reward points into donations to social and environmental projects making a real impact.

The partnership launches on October 10th, allowing Bilt members to immediately start enjoying these exciting new benefits.

About Bilt Rewards:

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program for where you live, that allows renters to earn rewards on rent and benefits in their neighborhood, while building a path towards homeownership. Through the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a network of more than 4.5 million rental units, Bilt members can earn points just by paying rent. Launched in June 2021, Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection, and the ability to use points for rent credits or towards a future down payment. For more information, visit biltrewards.com.

About ALL:

ALL is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays at the best price from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries. The ALL loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, with more than 100 renowned partners. ALL supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with more than 2,000 events around the world each year, including local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments or the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL is the loyalty programme most favored by travelers. Discover ALL by visiting ALL.com.