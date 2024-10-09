Obsidian Solutions Group Secures Contract to Support DHS Intelligence and Analysis Office

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Solutions Group has been awarded a contract to provide critical support to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) Engagement, Liaison, and Outreach (ELO) Division. This contract underscores Obsidian’s role as a trusted partner in national security, reinforcing efforts to enhance information-sharing and collaboration across the Homeland Security Enterprise.

As part of this engagement, Obsidian will deliver specialized services to strengthen DHS I&A’s ability to coordinate with federal, state, local, tribal, territorial (SLTT), private sector, and international partners. These services are pivotal in addressing the evolving threat landscape, which includes terrorism, transnational crime, cyber warfare, and other asymmetric threats to U.S. security. Obsidian will deploy a team of experienced professionals, skilled in intelligence operations, program management, event coordination, and technical support. Their expertise will ensure that DHS I&A maintains a robust, resilient information-sharing infrastructure, essential to identifying and mitigating emerging risks.

“We are privileged to continue our partnership with DHS I&A,” said Tyrone Logan, CEO of Obsidian Solutions Group. “This contract highlights our unwavering commitment to supporting the agency's mission to safeguard the nation through enhanced intelligence capabilities.”

The contract includes a nine-month base performance period, with two additional 12-month option periods, ensuring sustained support for DHS’s intelligence and outreach initiatives.

About Obsidian Solutions Group

Obsidian Solutions Group is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for defense and security applications. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we deliver cutting-edge training and operational support to enhance the capabilities of our military and government partners. www.obsidiansg.com