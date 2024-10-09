Bowman Contracted to Provide Support Services for Virginia Department of Transportation Design-Build Projects

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has been contracted by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to provide survey, right-of-way (ROW) and utility relocation engineering for 13 separate projects throughout Virginia.

The assignments include the I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL 1A), a bundle of five intersection improvements in Albemarle County and seven bridge improvement projects in VDOT’s Bristol and Salem districts.

“We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the long-term sustainability and reliability of Virginia’s transportation infrastructure,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Bowman has a long-standing reputation in the transportation infrastructure services market, and with VDOT in particular. These assignments are contracted and ready to proceed and we look forward to immediately commencing delivery of quality solutions that meet the complex needs of this customer.”

For the HREL assignment, Bowman has been entrusted with ROW and easement acquisition services to support the widening of I-64 and I-564 as well as utility coordination and relocation services.

For the Albemarle Bundle #2 projects, Bowman will facilitate the smooth execution of ROW and survey activities for intersection enhancements, while also managing utility coordination and relocations for these intersection improvement projects

For the Bristol and Salem districts bridge improvement project bundle covering the replacement of four bridges in the Bristol District and three bridges in the Salem District, Bowman’s role will include ROW and easement acquisition, as well as utility coordination and relocation services, all aimed at enhancing the structural integrity of the bridges and ensuring long-term safety and reliability for the traveling public.

