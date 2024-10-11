Geared for GREEN and Source One Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Circular Economy Solutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geared for GREEN, a leader in providing circular economy solutions across various industries, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Source One, a global expert in supply chain management and product manufacturing. This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive, sustainable solutions that will transform how businesses approach recycling, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency.

Uniting Expertise for a Sustainable Future

Geared for GREEN has been at the forefront of creating value through its four pillars of sustainability:

Recycling & Sustainability : Implementing innovative recycling programs to reduce waste and promote environmental stewardship.

: Implementing innovative recycling programs to reduce waste and promote environmental stewardship. Education & Engagement : Offering resources and initiatives to educate organizations and communities on sustainable practices.

: Offering resources and initiatives to educate organizations and communities on sustainable practices. Sustainable & Circular Economy Products : Developing products that support a circular economy, minimizing environmental impact.

: Developing products that support a circular economy, minimizing environmental impact. Giving Back: Committing to social responsibility by supporting charitable causes and community projects.

Source One brings agility and efficiency to the partnership, known for turning complex sourcing challenges into opportunities. With a mission to revolutionize the supply chain industry, they provide end-to-end solutions that empower businesses to navigate market complexities confidently.

Shared Values and Vision

Both companies share core values of accountability, integrity, responsible stewardship, and a commitment to people and the planet. Together, they envision a world where efficiency, innovation, and quality are the hallmarks of sustainable business practices.

Stephen Ascher III, Founder of Source One, stated, "Our partnership with Geared for GREEN is a significant step towards creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive while making a positive impact on the environment. Together, we can achieve what others deem impossible."

Danny Schrager, CEO at Geared for GREEN, added, "By combining our expertise with Source One's global network, we're poised to deliver unparalleled solutions that advance the circular economy and promote sustainable growth for our clients."

About Geared for GREEN

Geared for GREEN specializes in providing circular economy solutions that unlock economic value. By focusing on recycling, education, sustainable products, and community engagement, they help businesses create value while promoting environmental and social responsibility.

For more information, visit www.gearedforgreen.com.

About Source One

Established in 2015, Source One is a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider with a global network of industry professionals. They excel in transforming challenges into opportunities, offering comprehensive solutions that enhance efficiency, innovation, and quality in supply chain management.

For more information, visit www.sourceone.global.