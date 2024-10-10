H2O.ai and Singtel Digital InfraCo’s RE:AI Forge Partnership to Deliver Generative AI-as-a-Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the leader in open-source Generative AI and the most accurate Predictive AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Singtel’s Digital InfraCo to bring Generative AI-as-a-Service (GenAIaaS) to organizations across APAC. This partnership brings together H2O.ai's best-in-class Generative and Predictive AI with Singtel AI cloud’s powerful and secure GPU infrastructure to deliver a sovereign GenAI platform for private and public sector organizations with strict data protection needs.

H2O.ai Generative AI software suite will be integrated with Singtel’s Paragon platform that powers Singtel AI Cloud, to enable customers to reduce time to develop and deploy AI use cases with optimal total cost of ownership (TCO). Customers can skip the complexity and risk of building their own RAG and benefit from a robust, built-in enterprise multimodal agentic RAG through Enterprise h2oGPTe offered as an AI service on Singtel’s AI cloud powered by Singtel Paragon platform.

Singtel, an existing customer of H2O.ai, is expanding to offer H2O.ai full stack AI service to be integrated with Singtel Paragon platform to offer an “AI as a service” offering on Singtel GPU cloud. The unified AI as a Service solution that bundles the needed GPU infrastructure will offer customers a cost-efficient full stack AI platform for Generative and Predictive AI to address a wide range of robust Document AI business use cases.

Every nation needs to be an AI nation. Public servants and ministries worldwide need their sovereign AI agencies to fulfill their missions with great outcomes. To address both local and continental needs, nations must find economical ways to take AI from pilots to production.

AI will transform the GDP of the world and every nation and community by amplifying the economic output of the population with AI agents. With the right AI infrastructure, nations of any size can leverage AI to create significant growth and transform their economies.

Public servants and all ministries worldwide need their own GPTs and sovereign AI to fulfill their missions with great outcomes and serve their people and communities.

Our partnership with RE:AI represents the future of Generative AI—purpose-led, SLMs on protected data, open source, secure, hybrid and ubiquitous on the edge at a fraction of the economic cost for training and inference.

“H2O.ai is home to the world’s best AI talent with more Kaggle Grandmasters than any company or continent. With our open source community, partnership ecosystem and unique mindset of co-creation with customers we are transforming large banks, telcos and public sector by leveraging their data, upskilling their people, and building custom GenAI and Predictive AI for solving problems and bettering life of citizens globally,” says Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO of H2O.ai.

“As organizations move toward AI-driven solutions, our partnership with H2O.ai ensures that they have access to state-of-the-art Generative AI solutions developed on RE:AI’s cloud platform. Together, we’re enabling businesses to innovate faster, enhance customer experiences, and optimize internal operations with the power of AI,” says Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel Digital InfraCo.

In addition to the SingtelGPT products, H2O.ai has developed the H2O Danube3 series of small language models (SLMs), specifically designed for on-device, offline use cases. Trained on 100 H100 GPUs using a proprietary dataset of 6 trillion tokens, Danube3-4B and 0.5B models outperform Apple’s OpenELM-3B and 0.5B instruct models in key benchmarks. These open-weight SLMs offer developers economical options for fine-tuning their own AI applications. H2O.ai plans to release a series of multimodal SLMs in the coming weeks to further expand its AI offerings.

This collaboration between H2O.ai and Digital InfraCo marks a major step forward in bringing secure, scalable Generative AI-as-a-Service to organizations across APAC while ensuring data sovereignty and compliance.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open-source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPT, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai is on a mission to co-create AI applications that are valuable to all users.

H2O.ai has fundraised $256 million from investors including Commonwealth Bank, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures and New York Life.