Bostrom and Kenes Group Form Strategic Alliance for Global Association Growth and Conference Innovation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bostrom, a leading association management and professional services firm, and Kenes Group, a global leader in conference management and medical society expertise, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing both organizations’ global impact. This partnership marks a pivotal step in expanding Bostrom's client base internationally and strengthening its proficiency in medical society management, while enabling Kenes to establish a strong foothold in the U.S. through Bostrom’s association management reach. This partnership will also explore ways for both companies to establish new conference concepts in emerging markets.

Bostrom’s Global Growth Strategy

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide unparalleled services to its clients, Bostrom has sought a global partner with deep expertise in international conference marketing and management. Kenes Group, known for its 55 years of experience in organizing global medical and scientific conferences, is the ideal collaborator. The alliance will empower Bostrom to broaden its current portfolio by offering clients expanded global opportunities, access to new markets, and specialized knowledge in medical association management.

"This partnership with Kenes Group aligns with our vision to grow Bostrom’s international presence while enhancing the depth of our offerings in the medical sector," said John Dee, CEO of Bostrom. "We are excited to collaborate with Kenes, whose reputation for delivering world-class events and knowledge in medical societies is unparalleled."

Kenes Group’s Expansion into the U.S. Market

For Kenes Group, this alliance opens the door to the U.S. market, providing access to Bostrom’s established reputation and network in association management. By partnering with Bostrom, Kenes will be able to bring its innovative approach to organizing global conferences to U.S.-based associations and tap into new, creative markets for future event opportunities.

"We see tremendous potential in the U.S. market, and our partnership with Bostrom will allow us to extend our reach and collaborate with new associations looking to grow globally," said Ori Lahav, CEO of Kenes Group. "Together, we will create dynamic, forward-thinking events and bring global expertise to the U.S. in a way that is mutually beneficial for both of our organizations."

Looking Ahead: A Joint Vision for Global Growth

The partnership between Bostrom and Kenes Group represents more than just an expansion of services—it signals a new era of global collaboration. Together, the companies will develop innovative conference models and create fresh opportunities in emerging markets. By combining Kenes Group’s global perspective and Bostrom’s U.S.-based association management expertise, the alliance will drive the creation of transformative conferences and events designed for an increasingly interconnected world.

About Bostrom

Bostrom is an association management company providing comprehensive management services, strategic consulting, and professional services to a wide range of national and global organizations. With a focus on enhancing member experiences and driving organizational growth, Bostrom’s expertise spans sectors including medical, professional, and trade associations. For more information, visit www.bostrom.com.

About Kenes Group

Kenes Group is a world-renowned Professional Conference Organizer (PCO) with over 55 years of experience in planning and managing global medical and scientific conferences. The company’s portfolio includes more than 4,000 conferences in over 100 cities worldwide. Kenes Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence continues to shape the future of conference management. For more information, visit www.kenes-group.com.