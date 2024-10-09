PURE Bioscience Announces Distribution Agreement with Zee Company

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), has entered into a multi-year distribution agreement with Tennessee-based Zee Company to purchase and sell PURE’s patented antimicrobial products. This agreement will allow PURE, the non-toxic Silver Dihydrogen Citrate (SDC) antimicrobial creator, to purchase and sell its SDC products to Zee Company and its clients under special terms and conditions.

“PURE’s SDC products are a perfect fit for Zee Company and the customers they service,” PURE’s Vice President of Sales Tim Steffensmeier said. “With our SDC technology, PURE provides new solutions to the food and beverage industry, and we are excited to partner with an industry leader as we share the path in bringing these new solutions to their customers throughout North America.”

Zee Company, a leader in the sanitation industry, is a member of the Vincit Group based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Zee Company, along with other member companies, produces and distributes products nationally and brings with it more than 50 years of expertise in chemical blending, laboratory services, food safety, and cleaning practices.

“We are excited to add PURE and the SDC family of products to our network to meet the specialized needs of the food and beverage industry,” Vincit Group’s Vice President of Strategic Accounts Phillip Shelton said. “Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and setting new industry standards.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins, leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows the silver ions to remain in solution while making them more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

About Zee Company

Zee Company is a chemical innovation laboratory based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, primarily focused on developing and manufacturing cleaning and specialty chemical products for the food and beverage industry. Zee Company is home to an entire team of chemists and microbiologists who act as a research and development arm where they translate client ideas into usable chemical products through a team of scientists and engineers, conducting water analysis, microbiological testing, and developing environmentally safe solutions that meet industry standards. Zee Company primarily works behind the scenes, innovating and manufacturing products and services as part of the Vincit Group, a network of eight vertically integrated industrial companies created to exchange ideas and services to build a business consortium of solutions for the food and beverage industry.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in food safety. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area) serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, and expected results of the Company’s marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2024, and Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended April 30, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.