EveryLife Partners with America’s Christian Credit Union (ACCU) to Support Families and Uphold Pro-Life Values

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EveryLife, America's fastest-growing diaper company and a wholly owned subsidiary of PublicSquare (NYSE: PSQH), is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with America’s Christian Credit Union (ACCU) that reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to celebrating life and supporting families.

As part of this partnership, ACCU and EveryLife will work together to champion the sanctity of life and provide meaningful support to families across the nation. Key initiatives include:

New Baby Gift Boxes for ACCU Employees: ACCU will purchase an EveryLife New Baby Gift Box for every employee who welcomes a new child or grandchild. Support for Adoption Members: ACCU will buy an EveryLife New Baby Gift Box for every member with an adoption loan at the time of child placement, celebrating the expansion of families through adoption. $100 Bonus in new checking accounts: Every person who joins ACCU and opens a checking account using promo code "EveryLife" through January 31, 2025 will receive a $100 bonus paid by ACCU in their newly created checking account. Diaper Donations for Crisis Pregnancy Centers: For every new ACCU member that uses the "EveryLife" promo code, ACCU will donate a box of EveryLife diapers to a partner pregnancy resource center. These donations will be distributed by EveryLife to centers across the country, ensuring that essential baby care products reach those most in need.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to partner with ACCU in our efforts to support their employees and customers with our premium products,” said Sarah Gabel Seifert, Co-Founder and President of EveryLife. ‘When companies like ACCU take a stand for life and support growing families, we begin to see a culture shift to one that celebrates and protects every miraculous life.”

“Promoting stronger families is a core pillar for America’s Christian Credit Union and this collaboration with EveryLife provides a great opportunity to fulfill our mission,” said Frank Clement, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at America’s Christian Credit Union. “We are excited to link arms with the EveryLife team to support the parents within our credit union community and at pregnancy centers across the country.”

About EveryLife

EveryLife is America’s fastest growing diaper brand. The pro-life, direct-to-consumer baby brand stands out in the diaper industry for its commitment to support pro-life organizations, including donating diapers and wipes to crisis pregnancy centers in urgent need. EveryLife launched in July 2023 and is delivering its high-performing diapers to doorsteps in all 50 states. For more information, visit EveryLife.com.

About America’s Christian Credit Union

Since 1958, America's Christian Credit Union has provided banking services to churches, ministries, Christian schools, and the individuals who belong to these Gospel-centric organizations. As more financial institutions depart from Biblical values, ACCU reminds their members that Where You Bank Matters!

For more details, visit americaschristiancu.com.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.