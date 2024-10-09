GITEX 2024: Genians Unveils Cybersecurity Mesh Essentials for Enhanced Network Defense

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genians, a pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, is set to make a significant impact at GITEX 2024 (October 14-18) in Dubai. In partnership with their exclusive Middle Eastern distributor, RAS Infotech, Genians will showcase their comprehensive security platform, designed to empower organizations in building a robust cybersecurity mesh architecture.

Genians has carved out a remarkable presence in the Middle East, with its flagship Genian NAC solution gaining substantial traction across critical sectors including BFSI, Healthcare, Critical Infrastructure, and Government. The company's industry-first ZTNA solution, built on NAC foundations, has further strengthened its position by addressing the complex security needs of both campus networks and remote access scenarios.

Building on its success, Genians is now introducing its battle-tested Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution to the global market. This solution has already proven its effectiveness in South Korea, where it has commanded a 78% market share in the public procurement sector since 2018.

Genians' integrated suite of NAC, ZTNA, and EDR solutions forms the cornerstone of a robust Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture, offering:

Seamless Integration: A collaborative ecosystem that eliminates security silos and enhances visibility across the entire IT landscape. Zero-Trust Paradigm: Continuous authentication and authorization for all users and devices. Holistic Security Management: Centralized control and improved threat detection through integrated tools and services. Adaptive Security Posture: A distributed architecture tailored for modern, dynamic IT environments encompassing cloud, mobile, and IoT devices.

Kye-Yeon Kim, Co-founder and CTO of Genians, stated, "Our recent $3M cybersecurity project win in the Middle East underscores the market's confidence in our solutions. The addition of EDR complements our existing NAC and ZTNA offerings, forming the essential pillars of a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture that maximizes network defense and data protection."

Akram Khazi, CEO of RAS Infotech, added, "Genian EDR's offline deployment, which maintains IT security operations continuity, will resonate with our customers who value data security. Genians' comprehensive cybersecurity platform will contribute to the expansion of the cybersecurity business in the Middle East and Africa."

Over 3,000 organizations trust Genians to secure their networks. Experience the power of their solutions firsthand at GITEX 2024:

Location: Stand H24-D40, Cyber Valley Hall, Dubai World Trade Center

Dates: October 14-18, 2024

For inquiries, contact RAS Infotech:

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) is a leading provider of NAC-Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions that deliver a fundamental cybersecurity platform. By leveraging Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Network Access Control (NAC), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Genians empowers organizations to establish a trusted path for secure access across all connected devices. Since its inception in 2005, Genians has served over 3,000 customers spanning diverse industries and organizational sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military installations, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Committed to fostering a stronger security culture globally, Genians collaborates with industry leaders and communities worldwide.