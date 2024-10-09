Miru Smart Technologies and Mativ Collaborate to Develop Innovative Electrochromic Window Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mativ, global manufacturer of Argotec brand engineered polymer films, and Miru, a leading smart window technology developer, have announced a joint development agreement to commercialize a novel lamination interlayer for dynamic electrochromic windows (“eWindows”). This partnership will bring together technologies to simplify the manufacturing process and lower the cost of producing eWindows for glass fabricators and automakers worldwide.

“Partnering with Mativ, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability, is a big step forward for the glass industry. Together, we will leverage our expertise and resources to develop an advanced eWindow technology that will offer breakthroughs in energy efficiency and comfort for the transportation and building sectors,” said Dr. Curtis Berlinguette, Chief Executive Officer of Miru.

"Powered by advanced Argotec TPU interlayer extrusions — an innovation born from Mativ’s materials expertise — this collaboration will accelerate the global adoption of dynamic eWindow technology. By utilizing Mativ’s Argotec solution, manufacturers worldwide can reduce energy consumption and lower their carbon footprint, driving meaningful environmental impact,” said Mativ President and Chief Executive Officer, Julie Schertell.

Smart window technology with on-demand tinting controls is revolutionizing the automotive industry by enhancing vehicle climate management and driver comfort. Miru’s eWindow technology is the only offering that meets growing consumer and regulatory demands for curved, neutral-color, low-haze, and energy-efficient glass. By dynamically adjusting tint levels, eWindows improve solar energy performance, reducing the need for air conditioning and heating within vehicles, and extending electric vehicle range substantially.

In the residential and commercial sectors, eWindows significantly increase overall building energy efficiency. Compared to conventional windows with low-emissivity coatings, eWindows can reduce energy usage by 20-40%, depending on geography and climate. The lamination interlayer is a versatile and durable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film. Argotec is the world leader in extrusion of optical interlayer and edge seal films for a variety of glass lamination and glazing applications, with excellent durability, flexibility, chemical resistance, and clarity.

Mativ will be exhibiting a Miru sample eWindow at the International Glasstec trade show in Germany this October – visit Argotec in Hall 10, booth F74.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials, solving our customers’ most complex challenges by engineering bold, innovative solutions that connect, protect and purify our world. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we manufacture on three continents and generate sales in over 100 countries through our family of business-to-business and consumer product brands. The company’s two operating segments, Filtration & Advanced Materials and Sustainable & Adhesive Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing categories. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers and resins to optimize the performance of our customers’ products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible. To learn more, visit mativ.com.

About Argotec

Founded in 1988, Argotec is the global leader in engineered polymer films. Argotec provides unparalleled extrusion capability, capacity, and quality controls to support businesses across the globe. Argotec films are a critical component in a wide variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, aviation, building & construction, medical, dental, consumer goods, graphics, renewable energy, safety & defense, and more. From surface and paint protection to smart glass and wound care, Argotec innovates everyday products. To learn more, visit argotec.com.

About Miru Smart Technologies

Miru Smart Technologies develops electrochromic windows ("eWindows") for the transportation and architectural sectors. Miru eWindows transform static glass into dynamic, responsive systems, disrupting industry standards with high performance, aesthetic and functionality. Miru is paving the way for the next generation of energy-efficient window technologies, with the vision to enhance the well-being of people and our planet. Learn more at mirucorp.com.