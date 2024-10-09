Etéreo Selects ROH to Elevate Client Payment Experience and Refine Booking Reconciliation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that Etéreo, a luxury hotel in Mexico, has selected ROH to enhance their client payment solution, streamline booking reconciliation process and improve cross-department collaboration.

Etéreo is enhancing its client experience with ROH’s seamless, user-friendly payment solution that replaces laborious bank transfers, making it easier for clients to book and pay with confidence. As contracted bookings are confirmed, ROH enables a smoother collaboration between Etéreo’s remote national sales team and on-property staff, improving efficiency across departments and further ensuring the highest level of service. Additionally, the platform optimizes booking reconciliation by eliminating the time-consuming batch process, allowing real-time payment management that boosts financial accuracy and streamlines operations. ROH’s comprehensive solution not only simplifies internal processes but also elevates client satisfaction, ultimately driving better performance for the property.

“In an industry where manual payment processes are often cumbersome, ROH’s platform streamlines every stage of the payment lifecycle, giving sales and finance teams the visibility and tools to be more proactive with clients," said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder of ROH. “For Etéreo, this means more time to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences, all while reducing the reliance on manual processes to increase efficiency across payments and revenue management. Etéreo now delivers an effortless, intuitive payment solution that removes the hassle of bank transfers, making the booking process more convenient for clients and reinforcing trust.”

Etéreo is a luxury resort in the Auberge Resorts Collection, located in Mexico. It is renowned for its exceptional design, world-class amenities and dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences that blend modern elegance with local cultural influences. Designed with community in mind, Etéreo has 75 total accommodations, offering a variety of unique spaces that foster connectivity for up to 475 attendees. Committed to sustainability and tailored service, Etéreo sets new standards in the luxury hospitality sector, providing an unmatched escape for discerning travelers.

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform that optimizes the sales and finance teams, unlocking profitability for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands. ROH’s leading technology, automation and workflow tools unlock productivity for hotel operators by enabling them to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finances all in one place.

Developed by industry leaders, ROH has established relationships with leading hospitality brands collectively managing over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV), including Loews Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality.

ROH is quickly becoming the system of record for forward-thinking hospitality groups as they optimize sales and finance operations and is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.