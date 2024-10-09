Matica Bio and CytoImmune Establish a Strategic Partnership for Cell Therapy Development and Manufacturing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vector manufacturing, today announced a strategic development partnership with CytoImmune, a biotechnology company based in Puerto Rico that focuses on innovative cell therapies for cancer treatment using proprietary technology.

Under this partnership, Matica Bio will produce viral vectors at its purpose-built GMP facility, while CytoImmune will manufacture its cell therapy at its Puerto Rico facility for IND submission.

“The combined effort to advance a clinical cell therapy program is an exciting opportunity for both organizations,” said Matica Bio CEO Paul Kim. “We believe this collaboration is essential for mutual growth and will help deliver a product manufactured by experts in viral vector and cell therapy. CytoImmune’s expertise in research, development, and manufacturing of cell therapies complements Matica Bio’s capabilities in viral vector process development, GMP production, product release, and stability assessment. Together, we will ensure continued success and foster future innovations in the advanced therapies space.”

Dr. Jose Vidal, CytoImmune CEO said, “We are focused on innovating and delivering therapies that revolutionize medicine and better lives. Working with Matica Bio, we know we will not only be able to invent better processes for solving for cures but also processes for accelerating medicines through approvals.”

In addition to its strategic partnership with CytoImmune, Matica Bio is collaborating with other industry leaders, including Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop and optimize advanced viral vector manufacturing technologies for large-scale production.

About Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Biotechnology is a CDMO specialized for fully integrated cell and gene therapy manufacturing. The industry-leading experts at our purpose-built cGMP facility in College Station, Texas, deliver breakthrough therapies rapidly and safely through innovative manufacturing solutions. Advance your therapy from idea to patient with the experts at Matica Biotechnology. Visit www.maticabio.com.

About CytoImmune, Inc.

CytoImmune Therapeutics is at the forefront of a novel natural killer cell therapy for lung cancer, currently in phase 1 clinical trials. In addition, we are now offering cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing services to both biotechnology companies and academia. Our state-of-the-art clinical cell manufacturing facility in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, is custom built to support the development and commercialization of cutting-edge T cell or NK cell therapies. At CytoImmune, we are dedicated to fostering collaborations that drive the future of cell therapy and improve the lives of cancer patients. Discover how our expertise in cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing can accelerate your path to success. For additional information, please visit: Cytoimmune.com.