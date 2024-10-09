Platform Science Partners With Phillips Connect to Deliver Actionable Trailer Insights Directly Into the Cab

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platform Science, the creator of the leading edge application platform for transportation, Virtual Vehicle, today announced a partnership with Phillips Connect, a renowned technology company specializing in IoT devices and fleet solutions. The partnership brings Phillips Connect’s DriverAssist, an integration that delivers actionable trailer insights such as tractor-trailer pairing and TPMS directly into the cab for drivers, to the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace.

“By partnering with Phillips Connect, we are integrating innovative real-time tractor-trailer pairing validation directly into any workflow app, scaling a fleet’s existing setup without the need for complex changes,” said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO, Platform Science. “Drivers are at the center of everything we do and this partnership not only streamlines fleet operations, but also enhances driver satisfaction. Phillips Connect is a true leader in smart trailer technology and by integrating them to our Virtual Vehicle platform, it creates more choice for our customers.”

"We’re excited to partner with Platform Science to empower drivers and fleets with real-time, meaningful trailer insights that truly streamline operations for our customers," said Rob Phillips, co-founder and CEO, Phillips Connect. "By integrating DriverAssist into Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle platform, we’re helping fleets eliminate costly errors like mis-pulls and enhance safety with tire pressure alerts, providing drivers with the tools they need to be more efficient and safer on the road. This collaboration is a significant step in driving the future of smart trailers, where seamless connectivity and actionable data deliver real value for both fleets and drivers."

DriverAssist is accessible to all current Platform Science fleets through the Virtual Vehicle Marketplace. This solution delivers advanced trailer insights, sending important alerts directly to drivers in near real-time, empowering them to take immediate action.

DriverAssist delivers key trailer data, including real-time tractor-trailer pairing validation, tire pressure monitoring, and many more expansion options, ensuring drivers stay informed about their load and trailer health at all times. Tractor-trailer pairing not only boosts driver confidence, but also gives the back office the assurance they need by strengthening verification protocols, enhancing security, reducing the risk of trailer theft, and streamlining fleet operations overall. Real-time alerts on tire pressure problems when they are detected empower drivers to take immediate action if necessary.

"Our goal is to leverage technology to streamline workflows and boost efficiency across our organization. With technology evolving so rapidly, we want partners that could help future-proof our operations,” said Mike Narkys, President, MNS1 Express Inc. “Platform Science and Phillips Connect stand out as leaders in their fields — Platform Science for truck technology and Phillips Connect for trailer technology — giving us the expertise we needed in both areas. Phillips Connect’s smart trailer platform allows us to integrate sensors that address today’s needs and easily adapt to future technologies. The real-time, actionable data we receive helps us stay ahead of maintenance and safety issues. DriverAssist and the T/T Pair technology streamline our drivers’ workflows even further, providing critical information on their tablets and preventing errors and avoiding common issues like mis-pulls."

Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle is the premier application platform that unlocks all signals at the edge directly on the truck without any aftermarket hardware installation. It is being deployed by many of the world’s largest commercial trucking fleets. By adopting Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle, fleets are leveraging a best-in-class driver experience, integrating an intuitive application ecosystem including solutions made by telematics providers, third-party developers, OEMs, shippers, and fleets themselves.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and has twice been ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.

About Phillips Connect

Based in Irvine, CA, USA, Phillips Connect takes telematics light-years beyond basic GPS tracking by combining the industry’s most advanced connected asset solutions for trailers, chassis, and containers with a variety of sensors including brake, tire pressure, and light sensors, among others. It combines cutting-edge connected asset solutions with sensors like brake and tire pressure, enhancing fleet efficiency. Its products are seamlessly integrated with the Connect1 user interface, giving fleet managers the information they need to turn their assets faster and maximize driver productivity. Phillips Connect has developed industry IoT sensor connection technology that is widely used in the freight industry. The products are designed to improve overall safety and security, reduce costs in fleet maintenance, and dramatically enhance fleet asset utilization. Phillips Connect, Phillips Industries, Phillips Europe, Phillips Asia Pacific, Phillips de Mexico, Phillips Innovations, and Phillips Motorsports are entities under the Phillips Family umbrella. Together, they provide comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of commercial vehicle operators, with a focus on safety, security, cost reduction, and asset utilization. Phillips continues to set industry standards through its unwavering commitment to research, development, innovation, and customer-centric collaboration. For more information, please visit our website: phillips-connect.com.