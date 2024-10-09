SunOpta to Expand Dream Oatmilk to 6,700 Additional Stores Through Large Coffee Chain Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food, is pleased to announce the expansion of Dream Oatmilk Barista, in January 2025, to an additional 6,700 stores across North America through a partnership with a large coffee chain. This expansion significantly increases the distribution of SunOpta Dream Oatmilk Barista in collaboration with its largest customer. The growth will substantially utilize the oat extraction capacity from SunOpta’s Modesto, California investment announced in June 2024, and expand utilization of its manufacturing facility in Midlothian, Texas.

“We’re incredibly proud to supply our customers with plant-based beverage options, including our Dream Oatmilk Barista,” said Brian Kocher, CEO of SunOpta. “We understand that every single impression for a barista and a coffee lover is precious. We offer delicious plant-based alternatives while striving to create a perfect experience. At the same time, we are committed to a more sustainable future by working to reduce water, packaging and carbon emissions.”

For over 50 years, sustainability has been at the core of SunOpta’s mission, and the expansion of oatmilk distribution is another example of this commitment. By leveraging SunOpta’s nationwide manufacturing network and recyclable packaging formats, SunOpta will continue to strive to reduce food miles, improve cost efficiencies for customers and minimize packaging waste.

The plant-based milk market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with some estimates predicting it will double in size by 2033. Specifically, oatmilk has quickly grown to the second most popular plant-based beverage on the market.

About SunOpta

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is an innovative and sustainable manufacturer fueling the future of food. With roots tracing back over 50 years, SunOpta drives growth for today’s leading brands by serving as a trusted innovation partner and value-added manufacturer, crafting organic, plant-based beverages, fruit snacks, nutritional beverages, broths and tea products sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels. Alongside the company’s commitment to top brands, retailers and coffee shops, SunOpta also proudly produces its own brands, including Dream®, Sown® and West LifeTM. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.