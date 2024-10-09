Marathon Asset Management Acts as Joint Lead Arranger and Provides Senior Secured Credit Facility to Refinance Owl Cyber Defense

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marathon Asset Management (“Marathon”), a leading global credit manager with more than $23 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce the closing of a senior-secured credit facility to refinance Owl Cyber Defense (the “Company”), a portfolio company of DC Capital Partners.

Owl Cyber Defense is a leading provider of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS) and Data Diode technology, primarily to U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. Its proprietary, patent-protected hardware, protocols, and software applications create secure barriers between sending and receiving domains, effectively isolating receivers from the network to prevent intrusion and cyberattacks.

“Owl Cyber Defense has a 20 plus year history, leadership in edge security solutions, and a focus on quality, innovation, and service that has increasingly positioned the company as a value-add partner to its global customer base,” said Curtis Lueker, Marathon’s Head of Direct Lending. “DC Capital Partners is an exceptional middle-market sponsor with specialization in Government and Engineering markets and a strong strategic vision for future growth.”

“Marathon's Direct Lending program works collaboratively with middle market companies and sponsors across industries to provide creative and reliable financing solutions,” said Bruce Richards, Marathon’s CEO and Chairman. “Marathon’s Private Credit platform is designed as a one-stop shop, offering corporate, asset-based, and capital solutions, including senior and junior financings ranging from $25 million to $200 million.”

About Marathon Asset Management:

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Public and Private Credit markets with over $23 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of Private Credit: Direct Lending, Asset-Based Lending and Opportunistic as well as the spectrum of Public Credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 and is managed by Bruce Richards (Co-Founder & CEO) and Louis Hanover (Co-Founder & CIO) and employs more than 180 professionals, with 8 Partners. Its corporate headquarters are located in New York City, and it has offices in London, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marathonfund.com.