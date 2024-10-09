Club Pilates Celebrates Signing of Master Franchise Agreement for Mexico

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand with over 1,000 studios open globally, announced today it will be expanding into Mexico through a Master Franchise Agreement signed with a commitment to open at least 65 studios over the next 10 years. This deal will see Club Pilates expand its reach to 20 countries worldwide, reaffirming its position as a global leader in Pilates.

The agreement was signed with Riser Fitness, an existing Club Pilates Franchisee group in the United States. Established in 2013 and backed by Fortress Investment Group, Riser Fitness is among the first and largest Club Pilates Franchisee groups, with more than 60 studios across the western states of the country today and over 40 additional territories domestically in development.

“We are thrilled for Club Pilates to debut in Mexico,” said Bob Kaufman, President of International at Xponential Fitness. “The Riser Fitness team are best in class operators of Club Pilates in the U.S., and we are excited to team up with them on introducing our much-loved Pilates experience to consumers in Mexico.”

“We are thrilled to take this next step in our investment in Club Pilates to exclusively bring Club Pilates to Mexico,” said Mike Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer at Riser Fitness. “Our collaboration with Club Pilates and Xponential has already led to incredible growth across the U.S., and now we’re excited to bring that same experience to Mexico, starting in Mexico City. With Xponential’s continued support and shared vision, we are confident in our ability to deliver the best in Pilates to new markets and maintain our momentum as we expand internationally.”

Mexico will mark Club Pilates’ 18th international market outside of the United States and Canada, as the brand continues to experience strong demand, with studios open in Australia, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, and the UK. The company also has agreements in place to develop studios in Austria, Ireland, the Netherlands, Qatar, New Zealand and Switzerland.

This global dominance is driven by consistent and rising consumer demand for Pilates workouts, which Club Pilates has been pioneering since 2007. Club Pilates creates a much loved in-studio experience for members, delivered by instructors who ensure that they deliver safe and highly effective workouts inspired by Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, catering to a variety of needs and abilities. Club Pilates’ welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, along with its focus on accessibility and options for all fitness levels, makes it an adaptable and scalable concept both for consumers and for prospective franchisees around the world.

For more information about Club Pilates and franchising opportunities, please visit www.clubpilates.com.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises eight years running, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.