Momentus Selected by NASA to Provide Launch Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a provider of satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services, was selected by NASA to provide launch services for future agency missions through its VADR (Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) contract.

Under this NASA contract, Momentus will have the opportunity to play a crucial role in broadening access to space by delivering satellites like Class D, CubeSats, and higher risk-tolerant payloads to a variety of orbits.

“We’re delighted to be part of the VADR program and to have been selected by NASA to be among its suppliers for the missions under this program,” said Momentus CEO John Rood. “We’re proud of our Company’s capabilities to provide cost-effective services to launch and support a wide range of payloads in orbit using our flight-proven Vigoride spacecraft and look forward to supporting NASA’s requirements for cutting edge in-space operations.”

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

