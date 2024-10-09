COPE Health Solutions and ACHESC Announce Partnership to Promote Educational and Professional Development Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COPE Health Solutions (CHS), a national tech-enabled services firm powering success for health plans and for providers in risk arrangements across all lines of business, with a separate division providing scale health care recruitment and training pipelines from entry level to professional roles, is pleased to announce a 3-year partnership with American College of Healthcare Executives of Southern California (ACHESC).

The partnership aims to improve healthcare payment and delivery, and to create professional development pathways, for health care leaders and learners across Southern California through healthcare leadership, education and professional development. This will include joint educational events and networking events targeted at localized communities across Southern California.

“ Our firm has both a strong national presence and deep roots in California. We were founded in Santa Monica almost 30 years ago and have our headquarters in South Park Downtown Los Angeles. We are excited to be able to partner with ACHESC to create a focus on improving health care and supporting health care professional development in Southern California. We are looking forward to participating in educational and networking events and bringing to bear our value-based payment enablement and health care recruitment, training and professional development expertise,” said Allen Miller, Founder and CEO of COPE Health Solutions.

“ ACHE of Southern California is delighted to partner with COPE Health Solutions to offer learning opportunities aimed at providing our members with expanded resources, professional development opportunities, and innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving challenges in health care leadership. As we continue our mission to support healthcare leaders across Southern California and beyond, this partnership with COPE Health Solutions enhances our ability to equip members with cutting-edge insights and tools to transform care delivery," said Clare Lee, President of ACHE of Southern California. Together, we will empower leaders to make a lasting impact on the communities they serve."

For more information about COPE Health Solutions and ACHESC, please visit copehealthsolutions.com and https://achesocal.org/.

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions (CHS) is a national tech-enabled services firm powering success for health plans and for providers in risk arrangements. Our comprehensive population health management platform and highly experienced team brings deep expertise, experience, proven tools, and processes to improve financial performance and quality outcomes for all types of payers and providers. CHS de-risks the roadmap to advanced value-based payment and improves quality and financial performance for providers, health plans and self-insured employers.

CHS is also a national leader in health workforce recruitment, training and placement, with the largest healthcare talent pipeline in the country and a deep presence across the State of California providing pre-health professions experiential education pipelines; community health worker, medical assistant, certified nursing aide trainings; and advanced practice provider fellowships bridging academics to practice and enabling success in value-based payment.

For more information, visit copehealthsolutions.com.

About American College of Healthcare Executives of Southern California

American College of Healthcare Executives of Southern California (ACHESC) is a professional society for healthcare executives committed to advancing leadership excellence and improving healthcare delivery across Southern California. As a local chapter of the national American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), ACHESC provides members with access to a wide range of resources, including educational programs, networking opportunities, and professional development initiatives. ACHECS’s mission is to advance healthcare leadership and promote excellence through education, networking, community service and partnerships. ACHESC’S vision is to be THE leading organization dedicated to fostering the growth of professionals committed to advancing healthcare.