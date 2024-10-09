Hot Wheels® and Formula 1® Announce Groundbreaking Partnership, Launching a Limited-Edition Die-Cast

The limited-edition Formula 1 car features a special Hot Wheels racing livery to celebrate the partnership, includes bespoke Real Rider wheels with interchangeable tires, full-metal body and chassis and new F1 casting. The Hot Wheels F1 die-cast also features the number 68 on the nose, giving a fun nod to the year Hot Wheels debuted. Inspired by the Hot Wheels “Original 16” designs, the car comes in a collector’s ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case to deliver the ultimate collector and racing fan experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time, Mattel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Hot Wheels brand and Formula 1®, are partnering to bring the sport’s fans a full range of Hot Wheels products. The new product line from the two iconic brands will feature F1® Teams and bring the thrill of F1 races to 1:64 scale to deliver a brand-new way for automotive enthusiasts to play and collect, allowing kids and adults to celebrate their passion for racing with Hot Wheels.

The first product drop is a one-of-a-kind collector die-cast and is available now on Mattel Creations. The limited-edition Formula 1 car has a special Hot Wheels racing livery to celebrate the partnership, and includes bespoke Real Rider wheels with interchangeable tires, full-metal body and chassis and new F1 casting. The Hot Wheels F1 die-cast also features the number 68 on the nose, giving a fun nod to the year Hot Wheels debuted. Inspired by the Hot Wheels “Original 16” designs, the car will come in a collector’s ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case to deliver the ultimate collector and racing fan experience.

“Hot Wheels has always been about nurturing the challenger spirit, so the partnership with Formula 1 is a natural and exciting fit. It will bring two of the largest global fan communities together, to share their passion for cars and racing,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president, Hot Wheels & Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “In collaboration with Formula 1, we have put together a program that allows kids to replicate the thrill of F1 racing where they can drive like the pros and engages with our loyal communities on a global scale. Like Hot Wheels, F1 is all about thrill and car performance, and the broad collection we've created will take F1 fandom to the next level along with additional consumer touchpoints like digital and retail activations.”

Sold in more than 150 countries, Hot Wheels Single 1:64 Assortment was the number one item sold across all toys globally in 2023**. Formula 1, the greatest sports and entertainment spectacle and the most popular racing series on the planet, is joining the Hot Wheels family. With more than 700 million fans and 24 races, the FIA Formula One Championship™ features the world’s best drivers competing at more than 200mph on iconic and challenging circuits around the globe. The sport, which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, is established as the pinnacle of speed, design and innovation.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: "The exciting collaboration will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car, all in the palm of your hand. It’s more than just a partnership; it's a celebration of speed, creativity and innovation that will bring fans a new way to engage with the sport.”

Following the initial product drop, the multi-year collaboration will continue to expand throughout the 2025 season and beyond. For more information, please visit www.creations.mattel.com, www.hotwheels.com and www.formula1.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

*Per Circana, Hot Wheels is #1 leading vehicle brand.

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10(IT,SP,UK,GE,FR,US,CA,MX,BR,AU)/JAN-DEC 2023/Vehicles Supercategory/Projected Dollars

** Per Circana, Hot Wheels had the number one item sold across all toys globally in 2023.

Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G12(IT,SP,UK,GE,FR,US,CA,MX,BR,AU,BE,NE)/JAN-DEC 2023/Total Toys/Projected Units

