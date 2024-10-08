ADTI Chosen as Exclusive U.S. Provider of Roboteam’s MTGR for U.S. Marine Corps

WINDSOR MILL, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Defense Technologies Inc. (ADTI), a leading contract manufacturer of quality military and civilian electronics, today announced that it has been subcontracted by Roboteam, a prominent developer of tactical unmanned platforms for defense and security missions, to support a major deal with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Under the terms of this landmark agreement, ADTI will manufacture hundreds of platforms and controllers for Roboteam’s cutting-edge Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR), a lightweight, highly maneuverable, all-terrain robot designed to aid military, law enforcement and public safety units in various combat situations.

To ensure the MTGRs integrate seamlessly with the U.S. Marine Corps’ operations, ADTI will also provide spare parts and ongoing operational support. The manufacturing process will take place in ADTI’s facility in Windsor Mill, Maryland, ensuring strict quality control, timely delivery, and contributing to job creation and economic growth in the U.S. defense industry.

“We’re fully committed to advancing Roboteam’s mission to provide high-performance tactical robots that support warfighters and keep them safe,” said Tamir Ziv, CEO of ADTI. “Reliable solutions like the MTGR can be the difference between mission success and failure, which is why we’re grateful for our partnership with this organization. These solutions are critical to ensuring troops stay protected in times of conflict.”

The MTGR has been used successfully in numerous applications, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), special operations, and complex tactical maneuvers. Its stair-climbing capabilities and self-righting mechanisms allow it to successfully perform indoor and outdoor operations, a pivotal feature for reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition.

Additional features of the MTGR include:

Man carried tactical platform with 4 DOF Manipulator and a highly intuitive interface.

360-degree video coverage day & night vision for uninterrupted mission control.

Essential tool for enhancing the capabilities of any military, law enforcement or public safety unit.

Advanced all-terrain maneuverability, including stair climbing and self-righting capabilities.

“By working with ADTI, we’re able to deliver the full force of the MTGR’s capabilities to the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Matan Shirvi, CEO of Roboteam. “This agreement reaffirms the MTGR's position as a leading solution in tactical ground robotics and an ideal tool for the U.S. Marine Corps’ diverse and challenging missions. We look forward to expanding our partnership with ADTI to fortify the U.S. Marine Corps’ operational capabilities and field safety.”

ADTI will be at the AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting & Exposition in booth #1342 showcasing cutting-edge defense solutions like the MTGR.

To learn more about ADTI and its work with leading defense companies, visit https://adti.com/.

About Advanced Defense Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Defense Technologies Inc (ADTI) is a contract manufacturer located in the Baltimore-Washington, DC area with 30+ years of experience in the assembly of quality military and civilian electronics. ADTI is a highly experienced manufacturer of cable assemblies and wire harnesses of all types including: multi-branch assemblies, power cables, RF cables, molded backshells, electro-mechanical assemblies, as well as racks, panels, control boxes, system integration, rugged LCD displays, and interior and exterior rugged LED lighting solutions. For more information, visit https://adti.com/.

About Roboteam

Roboteam designs, develops and manufactures cutting-edge unmanned platforms and controllers for defense, law enforcement, and public safety missions. The company's advanced systems provide complete operational and tactical control for various purposes, including ISR, EOD, search and rescue, and CBRNE & HAZMAT handling. With 15 years of experience, the company's products are operationally deployed by leading defense and law enforcement customers in over 30 countries. For more information about Roboteam, visit https://robo-team.com.