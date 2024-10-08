Alix and Elevia Join Forces to Integrate Estate Settlement Into Aftercare Support Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alix, a first-of-its kind estate settlement platform, today announced a new partnership with Elevia, a trusted leader in aftercare and consumer experience service, to bring Alix’s services directly to Elevia’s network of more than 1,500 funeral home partners. This partnership will now allow funeral homes to directly respond to a significant unmet need of their families when a loved one has passed.

Estate settlement is a complex, time-consuming and burdensome process that families must go through while still grieving. Many are uncertain about where to even begin. Alix and Elevia’s partnership provides families with essential guidance to take the first steps in settling their loved one’s affairs. And for those who find the process overwhelming, Alix offers comprehensive estate settlement services—managing everything from locating assets to selling property—so families can focus on honoring their loved ones, rather than the complexities of settling the estate.

“Although nearly every family will go through an estate settlement in their lifetime, it remains a little-talked about process that impacts families at their most human moment. Alix is the first to fully handle this complex and time-consuming process of estate settlement, giving families time, money and peace of mind back,” said Alexandra Mysoor, CEO and co-founder, Alix. “We’re excited to work with a trusted brand like Elevia to expand the reach of Alix and improve the aftercare experience for families.”

Through the partnership, Alix is now available to the 1,500 funeral home partners and the hundreds of thousands of families Elevia serves through its text-based services. Elevia’s customer care responders frequently hear from families struggling to settle the affairs of their loved one. Now they can proactively offer support, including connecting families with Alix experts to address questions about estate settlement. Regardless of the size of the estate, all families will benefit from Alix’s decades of expertise, ensuring they have clarity and confidence in how to proceed. For many estates, this may include resources such as a customized estate settlement guide, an unclaimed property search, and access to an Alix expert for ongoing settlement assistance.

“Estate settlement is one of the most sought after needs for families after a death. Integrating with Alix is a natural extension of the services funeral homes have come to expect from Elevia and the type of innovation we aim to bring to end-of-life care,” said Jon Lefrandt, CEO, Elevia. “We expect this partnership to yield immediate value by addressing a significant gap in aftercare for families navigating the often complex and costly process of settling an estate.”

Alix and Elevia share a vision for harnessing the power of technology to create a holistic approach to aftercare—a historically siloed and fragmented industry. By integrating Alix directly into Elevia’s innovative text-based platform, Alix and Elevia help funeral homes elevate the value they provide to families, forge longer-term connections and easily scale the additional services and resources they can provide, without losing the human touch needed to adequately care for families in their time of need.

For more information about Alix and this partnership, please visit www.meetalix.com.

About Alix

Alix is the first and only automated wealth transfer solution designed to simplify the estate settlement process. We combine leading-edge AI technology with empathetic human experts to deliver peace of mind and time back to families when they need it most. Built by the most experienced professionals in the estate settlement industry, Alix uses a mind+machine approach to guide families through every step of the estate settlement journey and easily connect them with the tools, resources, and partners they need to manage and retain their wealth effectively now and for future generations. Learn more at www.meetalix.com

About Elevia

Elevia is a leader in aftercare services, providing personalized support and resources to grieving families and the businesses that serve them. By focusing on meaningful human connection, Elevia helps funeral homes and other end-of-life professionals build trust, strengthen relationships, and enhance their positive impact within the communities they serve.

For more information about Elevia and its new features, please visit www.Elevia.com.