Flowcode and LOVE CORN Partnership Marks First-Ever Use of AI-Enabled QR Code Technology on CPG Packaging

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowcode, the enterprise QR code platform delivering unique custom experiences, announced a partnership today with fast growing, emerging snack brand LOVE CORN, marking the first-ever use of AI-enabled QR code technology on consumer goods packaging. The co-branded product suite places custom Flowcodes on LOVE CORN packs that, when scanned, will take consumers to dynamic landing pages with unique and differentiated LOVE CORN branding activations.

“ We have added Flowcode’s AI-enabled QR codes on every LOVE CORN snack pack. With millions of additional touchpoints each month, Flowcode transforms how LOVE CORN is building our CRM and helps us turn every scan into a meaningful engagement with our customers. Flowcode is essential to LOVE CORN’s goal of building a vibrant community by enabling a world of creative activations and consumer interactions,” said Missy McCloskey, Co-Founder of LOVE CORN.

“ Flowcode’s partnership with LOVE CORN is the perfect example of how Flowcode is helping brands effectively reach and convert customers where they are,” added Tim Armstrong, CEO of Flowcode. “ We’re so excited to help brands in the CPG space build community through direct relationships with their target audiences and original brand experiences that will drive the future of consumer-brand relationships.”

Flowcode’s partnership with LOVE CORN marks an important step in Flowcode’s mission to help brands build direct relationships with target audiences. Flowcode’s innovative experiential advertising uses first-party data to transform consumer data into marketing insights that resonate with customers across demographics and verticals. As the advertising world evolves, traditional forms of advertising offer limited room for innovation. On the other hand, the digital realm opens endless possibilities for creativity and consumer interaction.

The innovative QR codes are being used on LOVE CORN’s new family friendly multi-packs, which features a collaboration with Universal Pictures to celebrate Illuminations Minions franchise for Back to School and Halloween campaigns. With its history of diverse brand collaborations and personalized advertising that delights audiences of all ages, Flowcode uniquely suits the fun-filled whimsy adventures of the Minions x LOVE CORN collab from the offline to the online realm.

Flowcode’s partnership with LOVE CORN comes on the heels of their partnership with NBCU and Instacart to offer virtual concessions at the Olympics. For companies across industries who are exploring experiential advertising, Flowcode’s enterprise security and compliance make it a reliable and secure solution for enterprise customers who prioritize consumer safety and regulatory adherence. Flowcode 2 is also fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and SOC II regulations to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security,

About Flowcode

Flowcode is a technology platform founded in 2020 by Tim Armstrong, former CEO of AOL and President of Google Americas, and developed in collaboration with leading brands across finance, sports, retail, non-profit, and tech. With over 711 million all-time Flowcode engagements, Flowcode’s enterprise solution is trusted by leading brands like the NBA, NBCU, BMW, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 to increase engagement through unique custom experiences that use zero-party data. Headquartered in New York City, Flowcode has over 100 employees and is backed by leading investors including SV Angel and Allen & Co.

About LOVE CORN

In life and in snacks, it’s all about finding love in the simple things! LOVE CORN is a delicious crunchy corn snack and fan favorite among busy adults, always-hungry teens and picky little eaters that makes lunchtimes more exciting, road trips go quicker, the party more fun and life a little bit better, one kernel of joy at a time. Founded in 2017 by family members Gavin, Missy & Jamie McCloskey, LOVE CORN is sold in 15,000+ stores across the US & UK. Find them in your local store. Buy them online. Give them a crunch. They’re a little bit life changing. Learn more at lovecorn.com.