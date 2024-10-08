George Hills Company Has Gone Live With SpearClaims™ as Their New Claims Management Solution

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spear Technologies (“Spear”), a leading provider of property and casualty insurance software solutions, is excited to announce that George Hills Company (“George Hills”) has gone live with SpearClaims™, as part of a continuous effort to modernize their subrogation recovery processes.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, George Hills selected Spear Technologies as the ideal partner to address their evolving needs in claims management. Spear’s cutting-edge solutions, cloud native technology, and proven track record aligned seamlessly with George Hills' vision for a more efficient and effective claims system. SpearClaims™, part of Spear’s insurance software suite, is built on the low-code Microsoft Power Platform™ and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent automation, and tremendous flexibility.

"We are excited to partner with Spear Technologies to transform our claims management processes," said Chris Shaffer, Chief Operating Officer of George Hills. "Since going live Spear has already proven to be a key factor in the optimization of the subrogation recovery process, bringing numerous advantages, among them being advanced case management that has allowed us to better organize and track information, data-driven insights that help identify trends and patterns, enhanced communication which facilitates faster resolution, automated processes that increased efficiency while reducing errors, and transparent reporting on the progress and results of subrogation efforts, enabling clients to track cases and understand the impact of George Hills' services on their financial recovery.

"Their advanced technology and commitment to excellence have made them the perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to continuing to leverage Spear Technologies' expertise to enhance our subrogation recovery efforts as part of our continuous commitment to maximize the return that we provide our valued clients."

Spear Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize claims processing, improve customer experience, and increase operational efficiency. By implementing Spear Technologies' solutions, George Hills anticipates significant advancements in claims handling, resulting in faster response times, reduced administrative burden, and enhanced data security.

"We are honored to be partnering with George Hills as their claims system provider," said Jose Tribuzio, CTO of Spear Technologies. "At Spear Technologies, we are dedicated to empowering organizations with innovative technology solutions tailored to their unique needs. We are thrilled to collaborate with George Hills to drive positive change in their subrogation recovery services and are excited by the progress they have made so far."

The partnership between George Hills and Spear Technologies signifies a significant milestone in George Hills' commitment to delivering efficient and responsive services to its community. Spear Technologies is proud to work alongside George Hills in achieving their goals and looks forward to a successful collaboration.

About George Hills Company

For over 70 years George Hills has made public entity casualty claims adjusting its focus, while specializing in subrogation recovery services for self-insured entities. Their emphasis on high-quality public entity adjusters and reputation for excellent client service have led them to the forefront of public entities' property and liability claims management. They value accountability, continuous improvement, collaboration, stewardship, and resilience. For more information, please visit https://www.georgehills.com.

About Spear Technologies

Spear Technologies is a leading provider of core software solutions systems for the P&C insurance industry. Spear’s innovative software solutions empower insurer organizations with unprecedented speed, control, and results. Spear’s latest solutions take advantage of the low-code Microsoft Power Platform™ and offer built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, Chatbots, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to achieve better results. Spear’s cloud-based policy, billing, claims, and portal solutions enable organizations to easily configure their systems to align with their unique and ever-changing business needs, while simultaneously leveraging emerging technologies to improve results, gain efficiency, and adapt to the modern workforce. For more information about Spear Technologies visit www.spear-tech.com.