Trilliant Announces Strategic Partnership with Econis Labs Manufacturing to Expand AMI Offerings in Water and Gas Sectors

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, today announced a new strategic partnership with Econis Labs Manufacturing, a cutting-edge, vertically integrated electronics manufacturing company, aimed at expanding its portfolio of AMI solutions for the water and gas sectors.

Following a Memorandum of Understanding signed September 17, 2024, the companies’ agreement evolved into a comprehensive partnership. Econis Labs designs, develops, manufactures, and assembles solid-state devices and similar devices including residential and commercial meters. Econis Labs will provide development and manufacturing services for Trilliant, including the design of a new cellular network interface card.

“At Econis Labs, our proven portfolio of Smart Water and Gas technology offers a reliable and future-proof solution to our customers,” said Marius Chilom, CEO of Econis Labs. “We’re excited to work with Trilliant and delighted to offer our product expertise in developing a new generation of solutions that will assist the company in achieving its strategic goals in the water and gas marketplace.”

“This partnership with Econis Labs will further strengthen our ability not only to support our customers with the technology they need, but to also ensure we continue to offer them the Power of Choice, encouraging them to choose the solutions that are right for them without being locked in to one vendor,” said Mike Mortimer, Chief Commercial Operations Officer at Trilliant. “We look forward to leveraging Econis Labs’ expertise as we expand our range of solutions and maintain our focus on meeting the requirements of today’s water and gas organizations.”

The partnership is effective immediately.

About Econis Labs

Econis Labs is a cutting-edge electronics manufacturing company that takes ideas and turns them into reality. Whether creating, improving or repairing electronic products, we're vertically integrated to do everything from Design & Repair, Prototypes, Beta to large runs of SMT or Through Hole PCBs, and assembly for finished product. With our state-of-the-art facility outside Atlanta, we have the capability and experience to manage your next evolution of your company and sustain it with our depot repair and exchange programs. http://econis-labs.com/

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. www.trilliant.com