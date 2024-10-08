Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing Selects Tyler Technologies’ Augmented Field Operations Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing (ADLL) for Tyler’s Augmented Field Operations platform. The solution will provide ADLL with an enterprise view of all inspections across eleven agencies. ADLL artificial intelligence (AI) tools and automation will enable inspectors to work more efficiently and help the department reduce travel costs through scheduling and route optimization.

“We are pleased to select Tyler’s solution to help us overcome challenges related to inspection scheduling, route planning, and redundant data entry,” said Daryl Bassett, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing. “With the help of Tyler’s Augmented Field Operations, we’ll soon be able to conduct more inspections across Arkansas in less time through automations and integration with our licensing system.”

ADLL has long been a leader in digital transformation, beginning with its commitment to standardizing licensing processes across 21 licensing agencies with Tyler’s Regulatory Licensing and Permitting System. Recently, ADLL was recognized as a 2024 Center for Digital Government State Project Experience Award winner for its ability to drive efficiencies and cost savings for its state government through Tyler’s Regulatory Licensing and Permitting System. The department desired a new system to modernize its inspection processes that are currently fragmented across 11 inspections agencies.

By selecting Tyler's Augmented Field Operations, ADLL is also integrating the platform with its Tyler licensing solution. This integration will accelerate the department’s transformation efforts and will help eliminate labor-intensive processes while significantly enhancing inspector efficiency, data access and overall user experience. By implementing Tyler’s solution in the cloud, ADLL can leverage the security and reliability of the cloud environment, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Additional expected new capabilities and benefits of implementing Tyler’s Augmented Field Operations include:

Increased operational efficiencies while enabling field users and administrative staff to be more productive

Providing data-rich visualizations that empower leadership to make informed decisions, identify trends, and prioritize field visits effectively

Improved accessibility and responsiveness to external and internal customer needs

A new user-friendly interface to promote system use and productivity

“We’re excited to expand our 20-year partnership with ADLL through the addition of Tyler’s Augmented Field Operations,” said Christy Williams, general manager, Tyler’s Arkansas state enterprise. “Being able to integrate it with their existing licensing and permitting solution will bring many benefits to the department, helping them streamline processes and ultimately save taxpayer money.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial