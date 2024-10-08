JUUNOO Partners with FRAMEWORK to Bring Sustainable and Flexible Workspaces to Iconic Domino Sugar Factory Project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JUUNOO, the leading manufacturer of sustainable office pod and partitioning solutions for the modern workplace, today announces its partnership with FRAMEWORK to provide office pods for their eco-friendly co-working space at The Refinery at Domino, an iconic 460,000 square-foot adaptive reuse project bringing new life to the Domino Sugar Factory that opened in Brooklyn in 1856.

Opening its second location on the waterfront in Williamsburg, FRAMEWORK elevates hybrid and remote-first workplaces through fully enclosed and sound-insulated individual office pods. JUUNOO collaborated with FRAMEWORK to help create beautiful and functional office spaces that support collaboration, flexibility and the creation of a circular economy. The companies entered a collaborative partnership in the early stages of the project to create office pods tailored to the space and its unique needs.

“Being tapped by FRAMEWORK to help create a unique co-working space within The Refinery was great validation for us that our products and our team are well-positioned to create productive and positive work environments,” said Chris Van de Voorde, Founder and CEO of JUUNOO. “We’ve worked closely with the team to provide custom office pods that maximize space utilization and improve the end-user experience within the facility. Our team could not be more thrilled with the outcome, and we are excited to be a part of this exciting and historic building.”

The JUUNOO meeting pods offer premium acoustics, ventilation, and lighting. Recognizing that workspaces can evolve, the pods can be easily reconfigured and reused post-installation to maximize long-term value. These benefits help support FRAMEWORK’s desired outcomes and align with the overall goals of The Refinery project. The pods also help optimize budgets as they are available at a budget-friendly price without compromising on quality or aesthetics.

“Selecting JUUNOO as our office pod provider for this project was a no-brainer for us,” said Daniel Rosenzweig, General Manager at FRAMEWORK. “The company was able to create custom solutions for the space that checked every box for the project, including sustainability, functionality and aesthetics. Beyond the pods themselves, we are also grateful for the JUUNOO team’s commitment to collaboration and attention to detail during the installation process.”

Additionally, the project is biophilic in design, ensuring that end-users can connect with patterns, forms and colors found in nature. This is proven to help reduce stress and enhance creativity. FRAMEWORK is located in one of the most environmentally responsible office buildings in New York City at The Refinery, as it is one of a few with net-zero carbon emissions.

JUUNOO aligns with the sustainability goals of The Refinery project as the company is committed to circularity. As its systems can be easily disassembled, reconfigured and reused, the company helps minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency.

The transformation of the iconic Refinery on the Williamsburg waterfront into a 15-story, 460,000-square-foot steel and glass office space was completed in September 2023. This redevelopment was part of Two Trees Management’s broader effort to redevelop the 11-acre Domino Sugar Factory Site just north of the Williamsburg Bridge into a dynamic mixed-use neighborhood complete with world-class office and residential space, the public open space, popular food and beverage offerings and retail.

To learn more about FRAMEWORK, visit framework.nyc. The Refinery project, visit therefineryatdomino.com. If interested in learning about JUUNOO, visit juunoo.com. Photos of the office pods inside The Refinery can be found here.

About JUUNOO

JUUNOO specializes in creating sustainable and flexible partitioning solutions that transform office, healthcare, and school spaces. Its innovative system is designed around circular value principles, and includes walls, glass, phone booths, and meeting boxes, all designed to be easily assembled and reused —much like Lego blocks. Additionally, JUUNOO help optimize budgets with cost-effective solutions that don’t compromise on quality or aesthetics.

Installation is a breeze with its patented system, which allows for setups to be completed 7 times faster than traditional methods, requiring only a handful of components. This not only saves time but also promotes a high circular value, leading to significant CO2 reduction—up to 94%.

Learn more about JUUNOO at JUUNOO.com.

About FRAMEWORK

Founded by the Brooklyn-based sustainable residential real estate brand Frame Home, FRAMEWORK is a coworking concept created in response to the rise of remote and hybrid work, designed to prioritize privacy and productivity. FRAMEWORK offers fully enclosed, sound-insulated office pods for dedicated rental. Each pod is equipped for comfort and convenience, featuring high-speed Wi-Fi, air filtration systems, customizable lighting, adjustable-height desks, ergonomic chairs, personal mini-fridges, electric kettles, and French press coffee makers to create a "home office away from home." FRAMEWORK opened its first location in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, in 2021 and has been in high demand since. The second location, launched in fall 2024, is situated in Williamsburg at The Refinery at Domino. Located on the 9th floor, FRAMEWORK Williamsburg offers sweeping views of New York City and premium amenities, with access to The Refinery’s ground-floor retailers and scenic Domino Park.

Learn more about FRAMEWORK at FRAMEWORKnyc.com.

About Two Trees

Two Trees Management Company is a family-owned, Brooklyn-based real estate development firm best known for its singular role in transforming DUMBO from a neglected industrial waterfront into a vibrant mixed-use community, as well as the on-going creation of the Domino campus on the Williamsburg waterfront. Two Trees owns and manages a real estate portfolio worth more than $4 billion, including more than 4,000 market and affordable-rate apartments and over 3 million square feet of office and retail space in New York City. Since its founding in 1968, Two Trees has operated under the fundamental belief that successful neighborhoods offer a wide variety of uses and attract diverse groups of people, and that developers must play a fundamental role in cultivating livable streetscapes - because people prosper when neighborhoods bloom. In addition to the residential and commercial buildings across DUMBO, Williamsburg, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights, Hell’s Kitchen and Flatiron neighborhoods, other notable projects include Domino Park, The Plaza at 300 Ashland, The Refinery at Domino, River Ring, The Wythe Hotel and Jane’s Carousel.