BetterUp Receives FedRAMP Authorization, Strengthening Commitment to Government Security and Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of digital coaching, announced today that it achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization. This significant milestone strengthens BetterUp’s role as a trusted partner, delivering secure, transformative solutions to federal agencies that enhance workforce resilience, leadership development, peak performance, and well-being through AI-powered, behavioral science-driven coaching. This certification symbolizes BetterUp’s ability to provide secure access to AI-driven coaching, well-being, and leadership development. By building a high-performance government workforce, BetterUp empowers growth through scalable solutions that significantly impact resilience, readiness, and overall performance.

With the support of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), BetterUp achieved FedRAMP Authorization. The FAA’s sponsorship was instrumental in securing the Authority to Operate (ATO), allowing BetterUp to meet the highest standards for cloud security. This achievement ensures that federal, state, and local government agencies can confidently access BetterUp’s platform, which combines AI-driven coaching with a focus on leadership development, well-being, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“With the backing of the FAA and our FedRAMP Authorization, BetterUp distinguishes itself as one of the few coaching platforms in this space with such a certification,” said Rob Smith, General Manager of BetterUp for Government. “This accomplishment enhances our credibility and accessibility for government entities, ensuring we provide secure, scalable solutions that drive real impact on resilience, readiness, and performance.”

Commitment to Security and Privacy

BetterUp's comprehensive security program includes compliance with globally recognized standards such as ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 Type II. With the FedRAMP Authorization, BetterUp further demonstrates its commitment to protecting both public and private sector clients by continuously enhancing its data governance and security practices.

Supporting Government’s Mission-Critical Workforce

BetterUp has supported more than 20,000 government employees to date and is both FedRAMP and StateRAMP accredited, ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance for agencies like NASA, the FAA, and the U.S. Air Force. Through science-driven human transformation, BetterUp maximizes workforce performance across individuals and agencies with personalized, measurable, and scalable experiences. This proven approach enhances resilience, readiness, and retention, empowering federal employees to navigate complex challenges and thrive in today’s evolving landscape.

BetterUp’s mission to help people everywhere live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion aligns with the government's needs for workforce development. By investing in the well-being and leadership of their personnel, agencies can enhance mission fulfillment and improve overall organizational effectiveness.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is the human transformation company driving peak performance in individuals and organizations through unparalleled access to coaching, content and AI. BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching, with the world’s largest network of over 4,000 coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including NASA, the U.S Air Force, Google, Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on key impact areas – transformational leadership, resilience and readiness as well as manager effectiveness – all with the vision to inspire people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose and passion. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers and luminaries in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Shawn Achor, Quinetta Roberson and Adam Grant who also serves as the Chairman of the BetterUp Center for Purpose & Performance. BetterUp has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and PEOPLE Magazine’s Companies that Care.

