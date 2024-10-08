Altus Power Announces New Solar Project in San Bernardino, California

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), the largest commercial scale provider of clean electric power, today announced an agreement to construct a 1.6 megawatt solar project at the San Manuel Landing, a 1.1 million square foot Class-A logistics center located in San Bernardino, Calif. Altus originated the project in conjunction with its partner, Trammell Crow Company, which developed the San Manuel Landing with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI).

Under a long-term agreement, Altus Power will lease the roof of the building from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Upon completion, the solar array will deliver low-cost clean electric power to the tenant of the building, saving the company money on its utility bills, and reducing emissions by over 21,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of not burning over 23 million pounds of coal.

“Our track record of developing strong customer relationships and a trusted brand that allows Altus Power to overcome adoption barriers in commercial real estate was instrumental in completing this early-stage development project with the SMBMI and Trammell Crow Company,” said Brett Phillips, Director, Investment and Structured Finance, Altus Power. “Altus Power is committed to expanding our customer base in California by adding value throughout the commercial real estate market, and we are proud of our roster of enterprise clients that benefit from low-cost clean energy.”

Upon completion, the solar project will add to the company’s California portfolio of 120 MWs. Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company’s distributed solar arrays.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.