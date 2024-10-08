LiveRamp Brings Artificial Intelligence-Powered Marketing to LiveRamp’s Network, Unlocking More Ways for Customers to Drive Value

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today revealed the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) connections to its network, enabling marketers to drive even better outcomes from LiveRamp’s premier global ecosystem, by easily tapping the transformative power of AI. These partnerships mark LiveRamp adding rapidly evolving AI destinations to its efforts to empower marketers to personalize and measure every consumer experience. Moving forward, LiveRamp will create a full suite of compelling partnerships and use cases, giving marketers complete flexibility, interoperability, and the most effective AI tools.

These new AI partnerships will add connectivity to LiveRamp’s expansive network, which will help brand marketers better connect with, and personalize touchpoints for their customers, including AI-powered touchpoints across the ecosystem. Through these partnerships, LiveRamp will enable marketers to:

Personalize AI-powered searches in partnership with Perplexity.

Connect AI-powered custom audiences on Meta and YouTube, in partnership with Chalice, with more social platforms to follow.

“Marketers know they need to invest and leverage AI, but there are a lot of questions on how to do that. Today, we’re making it easy for marketers to extend their proven data-driven tactics to new AI use cases — and we’re quickly scaling partnerships with the leaders here,” said Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer, LiveRamp. “Our customers know that the strength of LiveRamp’s network comes from the unparalleled number of nodes we have across the ecosystem, and the first wave of supercharging our network with AI will be leveraging the destinations that AI makes possible.”

LiveRamp holds itself accountable to the highest standards of privacy, security, and compliance, and enables these AI partnerships in accordance with these standards. In a panel on Tuesday, October 8 at Advertising Week New York 2024, LiveRamp and its partners will share more about their vision for how the ecosystem can leverage AI, and how marketers and publishers can take the next steps.

AI-powered answers and Perplexity

Perplexity’s AI-powered ‘answer engine’ is gaining popularity for its ability to provide more direct, tailored responses on any topic. As marketers look to connect with their audiences at scale and deliver personalized experiences everywhere they’re spending their time, they will soon be able to deliver personalized brand messages like ads and experiences alongside Perplexity’s results, unlocking another touchpoint within their customer journeys.

Marketers using LiveRamp will be able to seamlessly activate Perplexity’s authenticated inventory, enabling better reach, seamless activation, and deeper personalization across devices and channels.

“Perplexity was formed out of the belief that we deserve to find information online in a way that’s reliable, efficient, and puts the user first. As we begin introducing advertising into our platform, we are especially aware of how to build better experiences for consumers and brands,” said Andrew Beck, Head of Go to Market for Perplexity advertising. “LiveRamp is united in these shared values, and by joining their authenticated ecosystem, we can better connect the dots between marketers and consumers, improving the user experience for everyone.”

AI-powered audience algorithms and Chalice

Chalice has partnered with LiveRamp to further power activations using its AI tools for marketers. Marketers use Chalice Custom Algorithms to help build unique, high-performing audiences using AI, enabling them to configure these audiences to meet their unique business objectives, and LiveRamp will help to enable these audiences to be activated across social platforms, starting with Meta and YouTube.

By leveraging Chalice’s advanced AI with LiveRamp’s Embedded Identity native app on Snowflake, marketers can use their first-party data to better understand and target high-performing audiences. Using Chalice to expand reach and discover previously-overlooked opportunities to drive growth, marketers can activate programmatically or on Meta and YouTube.

“New AI-powered tools like Chalice are driving better results and insights from marketing investments, leading to greater business impact than ever before,” said Chalice CEO Adam Heimlich. “LiveRamp has been a key partner in enabling us to bring these innovations to the ecosystem, all while upholding its high standards for data and privacy.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.