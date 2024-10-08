CCC Announces Collaboration with Morressier to Address Research Integrity

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces a collaboration with Berlin-based Morressier GmbH, creators of Integrity Manager, the online publishing platform that empowers publisher clients with proactive research integrity, from initial assessment and peer review to ongoing investigations and post-publication audits.

CCC is developing a researcher identification and validation service to help scholarly publishers and their service providers better identify researchers, their affiliations, and research-related connections, leveraging a broad spectrum of data sources. The service is designed to provide a globally unique PID for each researcher and can be integrated into various workflows within the publishing ecosystem. Morressier is pioneering the adoption of this service through the integration of the beta version in their research integrity workflows.

“The scholarly publishing ecosystem needs a more accurate and systematic way to disambiguate and identify researchers, their organization affiliations, and their research-related connections,” said Emily Sheahan, Vice President & Managing Director, CCC. “Currently, there are issues with the quality, reliability, and currency of data, and costly manual effort is involved with connecting disparate data sources to identify researchers with a quantifiable degree of confidence. CCC will be doing its part to help the scholarly publishing community meet these challenges.”

“Accurate researcher identification and validation are essential for building a transparent and trustworthy scholarly publishing ecosystem,” said Sami Benchekroun, CEO and Founder, Morressier. “By partnering with CCC, we’re taking a significant step towards achieving this goal and ensuring that research is traceable, reliable, and accessible to all.”

CCC’s The State of Scholarly Metadata depicts the complexities and value of scholarly publishing metadata. Based on direct input from the broader community, the report confronts the challenges around low-quality metadata, lack of metadata validation, and underutilization of PIDs that disrupt various stages of the research lifecycle. The report also highlights collaborative initiatives working to improve metadata management.

About CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation. With expertise in copyright, data quality, data analytics, and FAIR data implementations, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders on innovative solutions to harness the power of data and AI.

About Morressier

Morressier provides societies and publishers with workflows for transforming scholarly communications. Driven by the belief that technology can help create a world in which all scientific outputs are traceable and trustworthy, it is headquartered in Berlin and has offices in London and Washington, DC.